Acronym Solutions Inc. Announces Cisco Select Certification

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Acronym Solutions Inc. ("Acronym" formerly Hydro One Telecom) today announced its certification as a Cisco Select Partner – a key partnership that allows Acronym to bundle Cisco hardware and maintenance solutions with its existing suite of ICT solutions for existing and new customers.

As the pace of digital transformation continues to accelerate, Acronym is helping customers to cost-effectively source the equipment they need to support their networking and communications needs, along with providing the relevant expertise to configure solutions.

"We are proud to partner with Cisco to offer our customers industry-leading networking equipment and support to help them drive growth and enable digital transformation. The Cisco Select designation demonstrates that we can equip our customers with sophisticated value-added solutions through our in-depth sales capabilities, technology expertise, and service offerings," says Joe Parent, Vice President of Product & Marketing, Acronym Solutions Inc.

The Cisco Select certification is part of Acronym's portfolio of ICT Solutions designed to provide organizations across all sectors and verticals with secure and reliable connectivity. In addition to connectivity, other fully managed offerings include a secure SD-WAN solution, DDoS Shield, Network Operations and Field Operations as a Service, and Cloud Services. These offerings are part of Acronym's diverse and growing portfolio of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions.

About Acronym Solutions Inc.

Acronym Solutions Inc. (formerly Hydro One Telecom) is a full-service Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company that provides a range of scalable and secure network connectivity, cloud, and operational solutions. We support Ontario-based businesses, large enterprises, service providers, healthcare providers, public sector organizations and agencies, utilities, and school boards. We leverage our extensive network expertise to design and build customized, fully scalable solutions to help our customers grow their business and realize their full potential. With more than 20 years' experience managing the communications network that enables Ontario's electrical grid, Acronym is uniquely positioned to understand the mission critical needs of any business and deliver the innovative and reliable services that respond to the changing demands of a post-pandemic business environment and support rapid growth and digital transformation initiatives.

