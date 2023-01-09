MONTREAL, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Résidences des Bâtisseurs is putting down roots in Saguenay with the acquisition of 3 retirement homes from the Groupe Desainay in Saguenay: the Villa des Orchidées and the Villa des Sables de Jonquière as well as the Villa Saint-Alexis de La Baie. The transaction was completed as of December 23, 2022.

Acquisition of three new seniors residences - Résidences des Bâtisseurs puts down roots in Saguenay (CNW Group/Résidences des Bâtisseurs)

This increased Résidences des Bâtisseurs's real estate portfolio for autonomous or semi-autonomous retirees by 600 units, which will go to just over 5,000 with the summer 2023 opening of the residence under construction in La Pocatière. Across Quebec, the company employs nearly 1,400 people.

Acquisitions from — and for — the heart

Les Villas des Orchidées, des Sables and Saint-Alexis in Saguenay total 600 units – studios, 3 ½s, 4 ½s, in addition to care units. The residences will also feature numerous common spaces as well as a comprehensive list of care services. A special feature of this group of residences is that all three share one central kitchen serving each of the establishments.

"These acquisitions represent the type of environment we aspire to: a variety of apartments at all price points, so that we can easily to adapt to different customer needs, and all while offering many amenities that keep residents active. We plan to gradually enhance the supply and quality of services and care. In fact, we are already planning some renovation projects for various common areas. There is also the possibility of expansion on adjacent land, depending on demand in the years to come. It is a considerable advantage to have this kind of flexibility for the future.", explains Sébastien Gauthier, President of Résidences des Bâtisseurs.

A well-rooted network of residences in full growth

Combined with the construction of the future Résidence des Bâtisseurs in La Pocatière, Résidences des Bâtisseurs I now among the Top 5 of the groups of private residences for retirees in Quebec, with a total of 22 residences in operation between now and summer 2023.

"With these recent acquisitions and the future Les Bâtisseurs in La Pocatière, we are delighted to expand our presence in this sector in the region. We are, therefore, pursuing our mission to offer a greater number of retirees, quality residences, with all services, in each region of Quebec. We offer a new generations of retirees a healthy, stimulating and comfortable environment where they feel safe, and enjoy the attentive support of our staff. We are committed to investing in our regions, and we are proud to increase our offer so that retirees can stay in their community. This is essential to our promise to be close to you and to keep you close", adds Kristel Louboutin, Vice President of Sales, Communications and Marketing at Les Bâtisseurs.

About Résidences des Bâtisseurs

Since 2003, Résidenes des Bâtisseurs has developed or acquired and currently manages 21 residences for retirees throughout Quebec. It is established in the regions of Bas-Saint-Laurent, Capitale-Nationale, Chaudière-Appalaches, Côte-Nord, Estrie, Gaspésie, the Laurentians, Mauricie, Montérégie and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The company is currently piloting several residence construction or expansion projects, particularly in the Bas-Sain-Laurent, Capitale-Nationale and metropolitan Montreal region.

SOURCE Résidences des Bâtisseurs

For further information: Kristel Louboutin, Vice President of Sales, Communications and Marketing, www.batisseurs.ca, [email protected] / Cell: 438 378-1747