ACQUISITION OF COMMON SHARES OF SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. BY DSS HOLDINGS INC.

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws, DSS Holdings Inc. ("Acquiror") reports that, between February 10, 2025 and February 14, 2025 Acquiror acquired an aggregate of 809,500 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company"), an established natural gas and oil producer with U.S.-based assets.

Acquiror has acquired 809,500 Common Shares, representing approximately 0.005% of the presently issued and outstanding Common Shares. Immediately prior to the acquisition, Acquiror owned 16,690,500 Common Shares, 90,435 Common Share purchase warrants ("Warrants") and 208 convertible debentures ("Convertible Debentures"), representing 9.9% (on a non-diluted basis) and 10.0% (on a partially diluted basis) of the voting securities of the Company.

Following completion of this acquisition, Acquiror owns 17,500,000 Common Shares, 90,435 Warrants and 208 Convertible Debentures, representing 10.3% (on a non-diluted basis) and 10.5% (on a partially diluted basis) of the voting securities of the Company.

The securities were acquired in multiple trades through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at an average price of $0.135 per Common Share for an aggregate purchase price of $108,888.80. Acquiror acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes and may, in the future, increase or decrease its ownership of securities of the Company, directly or indirectly, from time to time through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of Warrants, conversion of Convertible Debentures or otherwise depending upon, among other things, the business and prospects of the Company and future market conditions.

For further details regarding the acquisition of the Common Shares described above, see the Early Warning Report dated February 20, 2025 available on Southern's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE DSS Holdings Inc.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED IN CONJUNCTION WITH THIS NEWS RELEASE, PLEASE CONTACT: DSS Holdings Inc., 720058 Range Road 51, County of Grande Prairie No.1, Alberta T8X 4G1; Southern Energy Corp., Suite 2400, 333 - 7th Avenue S.W., Calgary, AB T2P 2Z1; Ian Atkinson, President & CEO Tel: (587) 287-5401 or Calvin Yau, CFO Tel: (587) 287-5402, www.southernenergycorp.com