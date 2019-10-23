Acorn Biolabs partners with Executive Health Centre to become first clinic in North America to offer non-invasive stem cell collection

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Acorn Biolabs, a pioneer in non-invasive stem cell collection, today announced a strategic partnership with Toronto-based Executive Health Centre, a medical wellness centre and leader in precision and personalized medicine. Under the agreement, Executive Health Centre will become the first clinic in North America to offer its patients the ability to have their stem cells banked through a method that involves simply plucking a few hair follicles from a person's head.

Acorn's innovative method allows for full genome collection without the need for surgery or other painful and invasive procedures, making stem cell collection significantly more affordable and accessible for everyone.

"Our partnership with Acorn is tremendously exciting for the future of healthcare," says Dr. Elaine Chin, founder of Executive Health Centre. "Stem cells play a critical role in predictive analytics and will allow us to identify and prevent diseases before they happen, in addition to creating the possibility for an array of personalized regenerative treatments in the future."

Once stem cells are collected, Acorn uses a proprietary method of keeping cells viable during transport and storage, turning collected hair follicles into a highly valuable and accessible resource for regenerative medicine and genetics. Not only are these stem cells securely stored for future use, but the company's scientists can also extract critical genetic information that will unlock valuable data about a person's health that has never been available before. With this partnership, Executive Health Centre patients will also have access to Acorn's genetic age reports that provide insights into a person's aging process.

"Dr. Chin has been a trailblazer in using biometric and monitoring technology with her patients, and has established herself as an eminent thought leader in this space. For Acorn to combine our technology with her clinic's expertise is a major win not just for patients, but also for the broader industry as a whole," says Dr. Drew Taylor, co-founder and CEO of Acorn. "Both Executive Health Centre and Acorn strongly believe that our cells are the future of healthcare, and we're thrilled to be working together in making regenerative medicine accessible to more and more people."

About Acorn Biolabs, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Steven ten Holder, Patrick Pumputis and Dr. Drew Taylor and borne out of years of research, Acorn is a healthcare technology company. Based at Johnson & Johnson INNOVATION JLABS in Toronto, Acorn is focused on giving every human being the best chance to experience more healthy years with its easy, affordable and non-invasive live-cell collection, analysis and cryopreservation service. Acorn helps you live a longer, healthier tomorrow by freezing the clock on your cells today. Visit www.acorn.me.

About Executive Health Centre

The Executive Health Centre is recognized for its visionary work in personalized, preventative healthcare. Dr. Elaine Chin, founder of the Executive Health Centre, established North America's first physician and naturopathic doctor-integrated health clinic in 1997 at the Mississauga Hospital (now Trillium Health Partners). Today, the combined expertise of this innovative model is unmatched in North America and provides its patients the best in seamless integrative medicine and rejuvenation therapies. Dr. Chin is also the author of "Lifelines – Unlocking the Secrets of Your Telomeres for a Longer, Healthier Life," on The Globe and Mail's Top 10 Bestseller List. Visit: www.executivehealthcentre.com.

