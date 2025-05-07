ACLARA REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX: ARA) was held today via online webcast. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated April 7, 2025 (the "Circular"), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The total number of votes cast by shareholders of the Company in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 173,071,994 votes, representing 79.50%. Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes. These matters included the election of directors and the appointment of the auditor. The voting results are detailed below:

Election of Directors



Name of Nominee

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

% Eduardo Hochschild

158,549,234

98.43

2,521,157

1.57

Ramon Barua

158,819,031

98.60

2,251,360

1.40

Paul Adams

161,038,397

99.98

31,994

0.02

Eduardo Landin

158,544,234

98.43

2,526,157

1.57

Catharine Farrow

160,627,640

99.73

442,751

0.27

Maria Recart

160,759,850

99.81

310,541

0.19

Sanjay Sarma

161,033,397

99.98

36,994

0.02

Nicolás Hochschild

158,483,734

98.39

2,586,657

1.61

Juan Enrique Rassmuss

158,483,544

98.39

2,586,847

1.61

Jorge Born

158,488,734

98.40

2,581,657

1.60

Appointment of Auditor



Name of Auditor

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

% EY Servicios Profesionales

de Auditoría y Asesorías SpA

172,393,975

99.61

678,019

0.39

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA), a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company, is focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earths alloys used in permanent magnets. This strategy is supported by Aclara's development of rare earth mineral resources hosted in ionic clay deposits, which contain high concentrations of the scarce heavy rare earths, providing the Company with a long-term, reliable source of these critical materials. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Carina Project in the State of Goiás, Brazil as its flagship project and the Penco Module in the Bio-Bio Region of Chile. Both projects feature Aclara's patented technology named Circular Mineral Harvesting, which offers a sustainable and energy-efficient extraction process for rare earths from ionic clay deposits. The Circular Mineral Harvesting process has been designed to minimize the water consumption and overall environmental impact through recycling and circular economy principles. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc., the Company is further enhancing its product value by developing a rare earths separation plant in the United States. This facility will process mixed rare earth carbonates sourced from Aclara's mineral resource projects, separating them into pure individual rare earth oxides. Additionally, Aclara through a joint venture with CAP S.A., is advancing its alloy-making capabilities to convert these refined oxides into the alloys needed for fabricating permanent magnets. This joint venture leverages CAP's extensive expertise in metal refining and special ferro-alloyed steels. Beyond the Carina Project and the Penco Module, Aclara is committed to expanding its mineral resource portfolio by exploring greenfield opportunities and further developing projects within its existing concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru, aiming to increase future production of heavy rare earths.

SOURCE Aclara Resources Inc.

For further information, please contact: Ramon Barua, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]