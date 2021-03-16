Achievers Leads the Catalyst for Change with the 'New Future of Employee Experience' and the Consolidation of Key Voice of Employee (VoE) Functions

Feedback is the latest enhancement to the Listen product suite, designed to engage, educate and inform in one holistic employee experience platform

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Achievers , the progressive choice for employee voice and recognition solutions that accelerate a culture of performance, today announced the consolidation of multiple voice of employee (VoE) functions within its Listen product suite. Designed to measure and manage the crucial elements of the employee experience, the Listen suite integrates with a robust rewards & recognition (R&R) solution to offer a flexible approach to feedback focused on action for today's workforce.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically changing what work looks like, the science behind employee engagement remains the same — engaged employees work harder, stay longer, recruit equally engaged colleagues, and generate more value for the organization and its customers. Employees who are not empowered to perform their best are more likely to leave their jobs. In the Achievers Workforce Institute's latest 2021 Engagement & Retention Report, it found that 52% of employees are actively seeking work this year — up from 35% in 2020.

Grounded in workforce and data science, the Listen suite leverages employee feedback at each step of an employee's journey inside the organization to give senior leaders visibility into their organization's health, HR professionals the insight to flag problems and opportunities, and equips managers to take real-time action. Specifically, with the new Feedback module — a digital toolkit for educating, informing and making employees more knowledgeable about company business through surveys, forms, polls and quizzes — it reaches employees at their point of performance to create an environment where they feel they belong and heard.

The complete Feedback toolkit includes:

Surveys for measurement and feedback

Polls to gather opinions and insight

Quizzes with scoring to test knowledge

Forms to capture data directly to Excel

"At Achievers, we're on a mission to change how the world works, and we know that work begins with engaging employees and acting on their feedback. Feeling heard is one of the ways associates know we value them and is a core tenet of belonging," says Michael Cohen, Chief Product Officer at Achievers. "By expanding the Achievers Employee Experience platform with the Feedback capabilities, teams are equipped with the tools they need to create these inclusive environments, as well as capture the fluidity of engagement and drive action with fewer disconnected systems."

Other recent enhancements to support the new future of employee experience include:

Continuous listening and insight: Executive reporting on engagement and team level budgets

Executive reporting on engagement and team level budgets In the moment recognition: Integrations with Zoom, enhanced MS Outlook and Teams integration, and new Celebrations capabilities

Integrations with Zoom, enhanced MS Outlook and Teams integration, and new Celebrations capabilities Inclusive employee interactions: Enhance employee belonging with notification of interactions and informing colleagues of name pronunciation.

To learn more about how the Achievers Employee Experience Platform streamlines multiple strategic HR functions, visit www.achievers.com . To learn more about how to enable the future of your employee experience after a year of massive change, register for The New Future of Employee Experience virtual event.

About Achievers

Achievers' employee voice and recognition solutions bring your organization's values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance. Achievers leverages the science behind behavior change, so your people and your organization can experience sustainable, data-driven business results. Visit us at www.achievers.com .

