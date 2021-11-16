Achievers Launches Vouchers Program with Uber for Business

Achievers is the first fully integrated employee experience platform to collaborate with Uber for Business and offer their vouchers within its global Reward Marketplace

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Achievers, the global leader in employee voice and recognition solutions, announced today the addition of Vouchers from Uber for Business to its Reward Marketplace, Achievers' digital catalog where users can shop and redeem for the perfect rewards with points earned through branded employee recognition programs.

The hybrid workforce is here to stay and the need to satisfy every employee and their work-life balance will be the next challenge for employers globally. For more than a decade, the Achievers Reward Marketplace has created meaningful employee reward experiences by offering an exciting, choice-filled catalog along with the industry's most advanced fulfillment network. Available in more than 150 countries, it includes more than 2,500 brands with award winning customer service. The addition of Vouchers from Uber for Business in the Marketplace will offer access to rides and meals with Uber – an option that complements this new hybrid lifestyle by servicing areas of work-life balance according to individual priorities and needs.

Rewards that were in high-demand before the pandemic — such as travel perks or event tickets — face challenges in remote and hybrid environments. Instead, flexible options such as grocery delivery, a prepared meal, or convenient transportation are preferred during times of stress. According to Think with Google, searches for pragmatic purchases like vouchers or online gift cards have grown globally by over 100% year-over-year as buyers begin to "think more practically."

"Millions of people worldwide use Uber, and so we wanted to delight employees by offering a reward option that they already know and trust," says Kristian Gaetano, Chief Operating Officer at Achievers. "By joining forces with Uber for Business, we continue to invest in employee recognition and reward strategies that not only drive adoption and positive business results but deliver on what employees truly want, especially in today's climate."

Achievers is the first fully integrated employee experience platform to collaborate with Uber for Business and offer their vouchers within its global Reward Marketplace. With the integrated redemption process, voucher codes redeemed in the Achievers Reward Marketplace navigate directly to the Uber app.

"Hybrid work is the future of work. Even as parts of the world open up and the workforce begins to go into the office, the pandemic has highlighted just how important it will always be to create flexible environments, policies, and perks for employees," said Susan Anderson, Global Head of Uber for Business. "We know how critical it is to engage with employees, to boost morale, and increase retention – those priorities aren't going away. That's why we are proud to work with Achievers to amplify the employee experience and help businesses cultivate a dynamic and lively workplace culture."

Vouchers on Uber for Business are now available in the Achievers Reward Marketplace in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Mexico, with plans to expand to other countries in 2022. This news follows Achievers' expansion of wellness offerings and integrations designed to put the employee experience first.

To learn more about the Achievers Reward Marketplace, visit

https://www.achievers.com/platform/recognize/

About Achievers

Achievers' employee voice and recognition solutions bring your organization's values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance. Achievers leverages the science behind behavior change, so your people and your organization can experience sustainable, data-driven business results. Visit us at www.achievers.com .

