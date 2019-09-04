Achieve Life Sciences Announces Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation, today announced that John Bencich, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 10 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel

at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 24 at the Sofitel New York

A live webcast can be accessed at http://ir.achievelifesciences.com/events-and-webcasts. A replay of the presentations will be archived on Achieve's website following the conferences.

About Achieve

Tobacco use is currently the leading cause of preventable death and is responsible for nearly seven million deaths annually worldwide1. It is estimated that 28.7% of cancer deaths in the U.S. are attributable to cigarette smoking2.

Achieve's focus is to address the global smoking health epidemic through the development and commercialization of cytisinicline. Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is believed to aid in smoking cessation by interacting with nicotine receptors in the brain by reducing the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms and by reducing the reward and satisfaction associated with smoking.

As an approved, branded product in Central and Eastern Europe for more than two decades, it is estimated that over 20 million people have used cytisinicline to help combat nicotine addiction.

Achieve Contact

Jason Wong

jwong@bplifescience.com

(415) 375-3340 ext. 4

1 World Health Organization. WHO Report on the Global Tobacco Epidemic, 2017. Geneva: World Health Organization, 2017

2 Annals of Epidemiology , Volume 25 , Issue 3 , 179 - 182.e1

SOURCE Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.