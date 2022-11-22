ACE CASINOS CELEBRATES THE GRAND OPENING OF ITS ACE CALGARY AIRPORT CASINO LOCATION

Calgary's Luxury Destination Features Exciting Dining, Gaming and Entertainment Options

638 slots, 26 gaming tables, 12 table poker room, 12 VLT machines, private VIP table game salons, and arena-style Interblock electronic gaming.

Stylish Upscale Restaurants, Sports Bar with 40-foot TV Wall, Nightly Buffet, Center Bar and More!

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - ACE Casinos is excited to officially open its ACE Airport Casino location at 40 Aero Crescent, Calgary, AB. ACE Airport Casino features 638 slots, 26 table games, 12 VLT machines, 2 private VIP salons, 12 table poker room and arena-style gaming, as well as upscale stylish restaurants featuring "The Kitchen", "The Buffet" and "ACE Sports Bar" featuring a 40-foot TV wall. The new casino will create hundreds of new jobs and entertainment options for the City of Calgary.

The newest casino property to be unveiled in Calgary offers over 800 parking stalls along with multiple food and beverage offerings providing guests with the experience of a neighbourhood pub to the high energy and excitement of a sports bar, plus a multi-purpose room for private and live entertainment events.

As with all Alberta casinos, a dedicated AGLC GameSense Advisor is available to support players at ACE Airport Casino. To learn more visit www.gamesense.com

GRAND OPENING FESTIVITIES NOVEMBER 25TH, 2022

As part of the grand opening weekend at ACE Airport Casino which begins on November 25th, with doors opening at 9:00 AM. This grand opening weekend will feature live entertainment and performances, food and beverage specials and over $10,000 in cash prize giveaways.

ACE Casinos is very proud to announce their giveback program at the Ace Airport, Ace Casino Blackfoot and Cash Casino Red Deer. An employee led committee at each location selects local communities and charities to support.

In September of 2022 ACE Casino and Cash Casino donated $10,000 to Fairview elementary school in Red Deer to assist refugees with living essentials such as food and shelter, as well as school supplies and equipment.

Also, for the latest news and promotions follow ACE Airport Casino on Facebook and Instagram @ACEairportcasino, or visit our website at ACE Casinos https://ACEcasinos.ca/

