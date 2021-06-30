ACE Casino announcing new home near YYC Calgary International Airport

ACE Casino Calgary Airport will be built on YYC's campus at 36 Aero Crescent NE. It will be conveniently located near Deerfoot Trail, the airport terminal, hotels, golfing and other amenities in north east Calgary. The state-of-the-art facility will feature 72,000 square feet of entertainment space, which was designed with health and safety in mind, integrating learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many facility design considerations were added based on AHS guidelines to ensure the health and wellness of our customers," added Chapple. "Construction of the casino will create several hundred jobs and up to 200 of additional permanent employment positions in the community once it opens."

Through the regulated Alberta charitable gaming model, charitable organizations earned $228 million from casino events in 2019-2020. The new ACE Casino at YYC will increase the amount of annual revenue earned by local Calgary charitable and religious organizations.

"ACE Casino Calgary Airport will be YYC's newest arrival and we can't wait to welcome it to our airport campus. An attraction for locals and visitors alike, it will support our hotel partners, promote travel while generating jobs and diversifying the economy," said Rob Palmer, Vice President, Commercial, Strategy & Chief Financial Officer, The Calgary Airport Authority.

Quick facts:

ACE Casino Calgary Airport will feature:

More than 600 slot machines and electronic table games, 12 video lottery terminals, 21 gaming tables, 12-table poker room, and two private VIP high-limit gaming rooms.

Three distinct dining options featuring mouthwatering meals and drinks.

Three neighbouring hotels located on YYC's campus.

ABOUT ACE CASINOS

ACE Casinos is an Alberta based operator of three casinos located in Calgary and Red Deer. ACE Casinos is proudly owned by Albertans. ACE currently employs over 350 fantastic staff. As part of its customer experience offering, ACE provides best in class food and beverage through its various restaurants and lounges. A critical part of ACE's success is partnering with its local community and charitable groups to generate revenues to charitable groups, while also supporting job creation and economic development. ACE is currently undergoing an ambitious redevelopment strategy to relocate, expand, renovate and rejuvenate its various casino and entertainment properties.

SOURCE ACE Casinos

For further information: Media contact: Haley Poncsak, ACE Casinos, (403) 287-1635, [email protected]