ACE Bakery launches revolutionary product that clears the table of unwanted guests - Our mobile phones

ACE Bakery steps outside of the bakery to create the breadblox™: A modern take on the breadbox, designed to hold devices to encourage real connection

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - ACE® Bakery introduces breadblox™, a modern take on a breadbox, created to allow consumers to truly connect with moments that matter by choosing to fully disconnect from their phones.

Since 1993, for Ontario's number one artisan bread brand*, time has always been the most vital ingredient to creating remarkable bread for our tables. And yet, no matter how you slice it, research shows that a significant barrier to time well-spent around our tables is our mobile phones.

According to a recent study, Canadians check their phones every ten minutes.† "It's no longer enough to put our phones on silent or flip them over to block out distractions," says Rachel Leung, Senior Brand Manager at Weston Foods, "In fact just having a phone within sight causes us to not be present for the moments that matter."

To find a solution to this modern-day problem, Mosaic North America designed the breadblox™. Reminiscent of a time when meals featured fewer interruptions, this beautiful countertop accessory houses mobile phones, not bread. Functionally, it silences those nagging beeps and pings to help people be in the moment, this Thanksgiving, and beyond.

Nicole Pekerman, Head of Marketing at Weston Foods says, "We've been listening, and we continue to hear that consumers are busy and time-starved. They feel pulled into multiple directions daily and while they value setting aside quality time, they know it requires commitment. We're thrilled to launch the breadblox™ as a solution to this need that helps facilitate our consumers' choices to make moments that matter."

While the idea for breadblox™ was sparked in early 2019, following the launch of ACE Bakery's marketing campaign, "Break for Great Bread™," the product addresses an existing need in the lives of consumers, to be empowered to create time for themselves and others in a device-free environment.

To encourage people to use meals as connection moments, the development of breadblox™ is considered a natural, provable extension of ACE Bakery's purpose - to help create richer moments in consumers' lives.

An advocate for creating distance between yourself and your mobile device, Catherine Price, author of the internationally acclaimed book How to Break Up with Your Phone, has partnered with ACE Bakery to bring breadblox™ to the attention of Canadians.

"I've spent the past few years researching our habits — and yes, addictions — when it comes to our phones," said Catherine Price. "The more I've learned, the more concerned I've become about the impact that our devices are having on our ability to relate to one another in real life. I think that breadblox™ is a creative solution to an increasingly urgent need. It's not just a physical tool; it's also a conversation starter."

Currently available for a limited run, the ACE Bakery breadblox™ retails for $39.95 and is available exclusively online. To purchase or find out more, visit acebreadblox.com.

About Weston Foods

As bakers, Weston Foods strives to elevate everyday moments for its customers and consumers. As a leading North American bakery company, Weston Foods bakes breads, rolls, donuts, pies, cakes, bagels, tortillas, cookies, crackers and more. The company produces many well-loved Canadian brands ACE Bakery®, Wonder®,Country Harvest™, D'Italiano®, Casa Mendosa®, Dave's Killer Bread® and Gadoua®, to name a few. The company also supplies ice cream cones and sandwich wafers to the dairy industry and produces U.S. Girl Scout cookies. Weston Foods has more than 40 locations throughout North America and approximately 5,000 employees who proudly operate its bakeries, distribution centres and corporate offices. Weston Foods products are sold across North American retailers, supermarket chains and foodservice outlets.

* Based on Nielsen Tracked Sales of Artisan In-Store Bakery Bread Brands in 2019

† "CIBC Poll: Checked your smartphone recently? Canadian smartphone owners say they check their mobile device every 10 minutes on average." Canadian Newswire. February 4, 2014. https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/cibc-poll-checked-your-smartphone-recently-canadian-smartphone-owners-say-they-check-their-mobile-device-every-10-minutes-on-average-513665311.html



SOURCE Weston Foods

For further information: Megan Sawula, Mosaic, Email: megan.sawula@mosaic.com, Phone: 289-314-5675