Accurity Canada Strengthens Market Presence with Strategic Acquisitions

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Accurity Canada Consolidated Corp. proudly announces the successful acquisition of three leading Canadian real estate appraisal firms, including Quality Appraisals Inc. in Western Canada, LeBreton Appraisal Services in Ottawa, and Otto & Company Residential Real Estate Appraisals in Southwestern Ontario. This strategic move reinforces Accurity Canada's commitment to providing unparalleled appraisal services nationwide.

The addition of these three companies aligns with Accurity Canada's vision of expanding its service portfolio, enhancing market reach, and delivering exceptional value to clients. These acquisitions bring a wealth of experience and a stellar reputation in the real estate appraisal sector within their respective markets.

This strategic consolidation allows Accurity Canada to leverage the collective strengths, resources, and talents of these respected firms, providing clients with an expanded range of services and access to a team of seasoned professionals dedicated to delivering precise and timely appraisals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Quality Appraisals, LeBreton Appraisal Services, and Otto & Company Residential Real Estate Appraisals into the Accurity Canada family," said Terri Austin, CEO of Accurity Canada Consolidated Corp. "These acquisitions represent a significant milestone in our growth strategy, positioning us as a leading force in the real estate appraisal industry."

Quality Appraisals Inc. has served the interior of B.C. since 1990, and currently serves markets in B.C., Alberta, and the Yukon. They bring an experienced and dedicated team of fifteen to Accurity Canada, including four AIC designated appraisers, as well as a commercial appraisal department. LeBreton Appraisal Services has a history of over 30 years of experience serving the Ottawa area with residential appraisals using leading-edge technology. Otto & Company Residential Real Estate Appraisals has been providing quality residential real estate services across Southwestern Ontario, including London, St. Thomas, Strathroy, Woodstock, and Goderich since 2008.

About Accurity Canada

A rapidly growing appraisal firm, Accurity Canada has a reputation for delivering appraisals at industry leading speeds, paired with high quality and excellent customer service. Joined together with a unified vision and collaborative culture, the company's driving force is to innovate and to positively impact the appraisal industry.

Stephen Otto, President, Accurity Canada Consolidated Corp.