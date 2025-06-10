Accurate Network Services Acquires Shift Support, Expanding IT Capabilities and Client Reach

EDMONTON, AB, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Accurate Network Services, a leading provider of IT support and cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Shift Support, an Edmonton-based IT services company known for its strong client relationships and personalized service.

The acquisition, finalized this month, brings together two values-aligned organizations dedicated to doing IT differently. Together, they will focus on proactive support, long-term partnerships, and measurable business impact for clients.

Announcement Image (CNW Group/Accurate Networks)

Luke Williamson, Founder and President of Accurate Network Services, shared his enthusiasm about the milestone:

"Bringing Shift Support into the Accurate family is about more than growth—it's about deepening our promise to clients. Shift's culture of proactive service and their reputation for solving problems before they happen mirror the values we built Accurate on 18 years ago. Together, we're combining Shift's nimble, client-first approach with Accurate's scale, security expertise, and 24/7 support. The result is a stronger partner who can move faster, protect clients better, and keep their businesses running without interruption. We're excited for this next chapter and grateful to the Shift team and clients for trusting us to help them succeed."

Founded nearly two decades ago, Accurate has grown from a solo venture into a 60-person team serving clients across Western Canada. The addition of Shift Support will expand Accurate's presence not only in Edmonton and Alberta but Canada-wide and bring in a talented team of professionals who share the same customer-first mindset.

Mike Alexander, Co-Founder of Shift Support, added:

"The acquisition of Shift represents an exciting step forward - one built on a shared commitment to client success, a strong service philosophy, and a belief in doing IT differently. By joining forces with Accurate Networks, we're creating new growth opportunities for our team and expanding our ability to serve clients with even greater depth, scale, and expertise.

Shift and Accurate Networks are aligned around values that matter: personalized support, long-term relationships, and a proactive approach to IT. Our clients can expect continuity where it counts, and improvements where it makes a difference. We're incredibly excited about this next chapter - one that brings greater resources, more capabilities, and a renewed commitment to delivering exceptional service, every step of the way."

As part of the transition, clients can expect continuity in the people and services they've come to trust, along with new benefits such as:

Enhanced phone and after-hours support

Additional project resources for faster turnaround

Access to Accurate's mature cybersecurity department

A commitment to regular client feedback and personalized service evolution

Accurate Network Services is already reaching out to Shift Support clients to learn what matters most to them during this integration and ensure a seamless experience throughout the process.

About Accurate Network Services

Accurate is a Canadian IT services provider offering managed IT, cybersecurity, and project services to organizations of all sizes. Founded in 2006, Accurate is driven by a mission to better the lives of those they work with—clients, team members, and communities alike.

Media Contact: Luke Williamson, Founder & President, Accurate Network Services, https://www.accuratenetworks.ca/, [email protected]