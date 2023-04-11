WINNIPEG, MB, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Polar Window of Canada Ltd., Accurate Dorwin (2020) Inc., Glass 8 Inc., National Interiors (2021) Inc., 12986647 Canada Ltd. (o/a Allsco Windows & Doors), 12986591 Canada Ltd. (o/a Alweather Windows & Doors) (collectively the "Opcos"), Polar Holding Ltd., 10064720 Manitoba Ltd., and 12986914 Canada Ltd. (collectively the "Holdcos", and together with the Opcos the "Accurate Group") would like to announce the commencement of a sale and investment solicitation process (the "SISP") to be facilitated within the Accurate Group's restructuring proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (the "CCAA Proceedings"). The SISP is seeking bids for (a) the sale (a "Sale") of some, all, or substantially all of the property, assets and undertakings of the Opcos, or (b) for the restructuring, recapitalization, or refinancing of the Accurate Group (an "Investment").

Accurate Group of Companies (CNW Group/Accurate Dorwin (2020) Inc. (a member of the Accurate Group))

Deloitte Restructuring Inc., in its capacity as the court-appointed monitor (the "Monitor") in the CCAA Proceedings, will be assisting the Accurate Group with the facilitation of the SISP. Non-binding letters of intent must be submitted no later than 5:00pm (Winnipeg time) on May 5, 2023 in accordance with the SISP procedures. Further information can be found on the Monitor's website at www.insolvencies.deloitte.ca/en-ca/accurategroup.

Should you have an interest in participating in the SISP, please contact John R. Fritz at (204) 944-3586 or by e-mail at [email protected].

About the Accurate Group

The Accurate Group, and more specifically the Opcos, are a Canadian based group of Companies involved in manufacturing and installing windows and doors, installing flooring, tile, and window coverings, and retailing windows, doors and exterior siding for both residential and commercial markets primarily in Manitoba, Alberta, and Atlantic Canada.

Polar Window of Canada Ltd.

Polar Window has been in the business of fabricating, supplying and installing windows and doors for residential and commercial projects since 1976, and is now focused on direct-to-market sales of energy efficient PVC windows and composite doors. For more information, please visit https://polarwindows.com.

Accurate Dorwin (2020) Inc.

Accurate Dorwin has been manufacturing the finest quality and highest energy rated windows and doors since 1952. In 1983, Accurate Dorwin was a pioneer in introducing fiberglass windows to the world. The Company provides customers with a variety of products including fiberglass windows and doors as well as commercial aluminum windows, storefront doors, curtainwalls, mirrors and glass. For more information, please visit www.accuratedorwin.com.

Glass 8 Inc.

Glass 8 Inc. operates as a glass and glazing contractor in Western Canada. By leveraging the nearly 50 years of combined industry experience, Glass 8 is able to deliver clients a new, reliable, and progressive glass and glazing contracting solution. For more information, please visit https://glass8.ca.

National Interiors (2021) Inc.

National Interiors is in the business of selling and installing flooring, window coverings, wall finishings, awnings, pergolas and furniture since 2021 with a history dating back to 2015. For more information, please visit www.nationalinteriors.ca.

Allsco Windows & Doors

Allsco Windows and Doors have been in the homes of Atlantic Canadians for over 40 years. Having started as a family business in 1976, one of Allsco's fundamental values is to produce quality products that ensure your comfort and reflect your personal style. With almost half a century of experience under our belts, we know what it takes to manufacture windows and doors that look great and stand up to the harshest of climates. For more information, please visit www.allsco.com.

Alweather Windows & Doors

Alweather Windows & Doors has positioned itself favorably in the Maritimes with its comprehensive product line of doors, windows, garage doors and customized exterior siding. In business since 1973, Alweather has been recognized throughout the years for the quality of its products, exceptional people and for its personalized solutions. Alweather has become an essential figure in the residential and commercial renovation market of the Maritime provinces. For more information, please visit www.awwd.ca.

SOURCE Accurate Dorwin (2020) Inc. (a member of the Accurate Group)

For further information: John R. Fritz, (204) 944-3586, [email protected]