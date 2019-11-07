According to Canada's Top 50 Research Universities List - Université de Sherbrooke ranks 15th among research universities in the country

SHERBROOKE, QC, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - This announcement has created a sense of great pride at UdeS, and for good reason: the university has risen to 15th among Canada's leading research universities, a solid position that the institution attributes to the tenacity, know-how and diligence of its research teams.

Over the past two years, research at UdeS has seen unprecedented growth, and this tremendous vitality is now reflected in its ranking on the prestigious Canada's Top 50 Research Universities List.

In its 2019 results released on November 7, Research Infosource reported that the Université de Sherbrooke has jumped from 18th to 15th in the ranking of Canadian universities in terms of research revenue.

Far from being tenuous or temporary, this excellent position is supported by a significant increase in research grants, usually awarded for a period of 3 to 7 years, which means that UdeS will most likely maintain its enviable position next year and could even climb higher in the rankings.

According to Professor Pierre Cossette, Rector of UdeS, this phenomenal leap attests to the excellent positioning of our university. "This ranking confirms the impact of our interdisciplinary strategies to rally teams in all of our sectors and faculties to find the right response to key societal issues. The tremendous support of members of our research community is paying off and will also help with recruitment at the graduate level," the Rector explained.

Dramatic increase in research revenue

UdeS's remarkable leap in ranking among Canada's Top 50 Research Universities is precisely thanks to a substantial increase in research revenue, from $132 million in 2017 to $160 million in 2018, or a 21% increase in one year.

According to Professor Jean-Pierre Perreault, Vice-President, Research and Graduate Studies, this growth is due to a wide range of factors, but the main one is undoubtedly the persistence of our faculty members, who work tirelessly to push the boundaries of knowledge:

"All sectors in our institution have helped us achieve this result. No single sector alone has pushed us forward. In national competitions over the past 2 years, we have consistently performed equal to or above the average," he said.

Research revenue from private-sector partnerships also saw a considerable increase of 27.5% for the 2017-2018 period. This favourable result puts UdeS not only third at the national level but also first in Quebec. Canada has nearly 100 universities, which means that a national ranking of 15th among research institutes is a spectacular success, particularly for a university in a relatively small city.

Université de Sherbrooke is on a roll

Major university rankings reflect the performance of institutions in various areas. Just recently, UdeS ranked first in Canada for student satisfaction for the fourth year in a row, and it is well now positioned in terms of research revenue. With more than 100 recognized research groups and nearly 6,000 researchers and research professionals, UdeS is definitely on the right track.

