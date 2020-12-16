Accord Financial Corp. announces the launch of AccordExpress, a unique process providing immediate financial support for Canadian entrepreneurs

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Accord Financial Corp. ("Accord Financial") (TSX: ACD) today announced the launch of AccordExpress, a financing solution aimed at bridging Canadian small businesses through to the economic recovery. AccordExpress offers a simple, twenty-minute online application process with a unique proprietary credit model to approve and fund loans within two business days. This industry first solution delivers up to $250,000 for qualified businesses, with flexible terms designed to manage cash flows through the current challenging business environment.

AccordExpress is in part supported by the Export Development Canada (EDC) Business Credit Availability Program (BCAP) Guarantee. In partnership with EDC, Accord has already delivered financing solutions tailored to larger companies, AccordExpress simplifies the process specifically to support small businesses. "AccordExpress offers a uniquely simple and swift approval and funding process designed to relieve the burden of paperwork and allow entrepreneurs to get back to business fast," said Simon Hitzig, President and CEO.

"Entrepreneurs are the engine of the Canadian economy, supporting employment, driving innovation, and sustaining economic growth. AccordExpress is designed to keep the engine running, while the economy moves towards a recovery," states James Jang, President of Accord's small business division. "We understand exactly how to help because we're entrepreneurs too," adds Jang.

AccordExpress is ideal for business owners committed to staying the course and coming through the downturn ready to grow again. The industry-leading technology behind AccordExpress accelerates the entire process, so that clients can focus on today's challenges and tomorrow's opportunities.

"Accord's unique program is a terrific solution to help entrepreneurs weather the storm, and keep our economy moving forward. Only from Accord," added Hitzig.

