Accord Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 9 Cents Per Share

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Accord Financial Corp. (TSX – ACD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, payable March 2, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business February 14, 2020.

About Accord Financial Corp.

Accord Financial Corp., founded in 1978, is one of North America's leading independent finance companies. Serving clients throughout the United States and Canada, Accord's flexible finance programs cover the full spectrum of asset-based lending, including: factoring, receivables finance, inventory finance, equipment finance, trade finance and film/media finance. For 42 years, Accord has simplified access to capital, helping businesses seize opportunity and drive success.

SOURCE Accord Financial Corp.

For further information: please visit www.accordfinancial.com or contact: Stuart Adair, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Accord Financial Corp., 602 - 40 Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto, ON M4P 3A2, (416) 961-0304 Ext. 207, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.accordfinancial.com

