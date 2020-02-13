Acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith returns to Vancouver Film School as 2020 Creative Ambassador

"Vancouver Film School was the first step on the road to making Clerks," Smith says. "In the hallowed halls of VFS, I not only learned the basics of my craft — I also met other likeminded dreamers who would go on to help me tell my stories for the rest of my life. I'm proud and humbled to be named a Creative Ambassador for my alma mater, and I look forward to sharing what little I know with the next generation of VFS artists!"

In 2018, along with VFS, Smith was instrumental in saving Vancouver's Rio Theatre from closure. Last year, he awarded more than $250,000 in writing, acting, and film scholarships at VFS. As Creative Ambassador, Smith will launch a new scholarship program for aspiring VFS students.

"It is a remarkable event to have Kevin Smith as our first Creative Ambassador," VFS president James Griffin says. "Kevin attended VFS in the earliest days and has maintained a connection ever since. His success across film, TV, and digital media as writer, director, producer, actor, and celebrity is a testament to his immense talent."

About Vancouver Film School

In 1987, Vancouver Film School introduced the world's first true immersion film program. Today, VFS is Canada's premier post-secondary entertainment arts institution, offering an immersive curriculum in film, animation, video game production, VR/AR development, motion and interactive design, programming, art/production foundation, and other related programs. VFS is known for providing high-quality education in accelerated timeframes. VFS alumni are consistently credited on the most successful products in the entertainment economies.

