Acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith returns to Vancouver Film School as 2020 Creative Ambassador
Feb 13, 2020, 13:00 ET
Award-winning writer, director, and producer Smith will make multiple campus appearances at his alma mater to provide support and mentorship to aspiring VFS creatives
Announcement Highlights:
- Smith famously began crafting what would become his breakout indie hit Clerks while attending Vancouver Film School with alumni and creative partners Scott Mosier and Dave Klein.
- As Creative Ambassador, Smith will be making a number of campus appearances in support of VFS students, including a Storyteller's Studio AMA event.
- Smith will also be spearheading a new scholarship initiative for aspiring creatives wanting to attend Vancouver Film School.
VANCOUVER, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Vancouver Film School is proud to announce acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith as the school's Creative Ambassador for 2020.
Kevin Smith is a relentless creative force best known for films including Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, and Dogma. His latest, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, mines the cinematic universe that has earned him legions of fans.
"Vancouver Film School was the first step on the road to making Clerks," Smith says. "In the hallowed halls of VFS, I not only learned the basics of my craft — I also met other likeminded dreamers who would go on to help me tell my stories for the rest of my life. I'm proud and humbled to be named a Creative Ambassador for my alma mater, and I look forward to sharing what little I know with the next generation of VFS artists!"
In 2018, along with VFS, Smith was instrumental in saving Vancouver's Rio Theatre from closure. Last year, he awarded more than $250,000 in writing, acting, and film scholarships at VFS. As Creative Ambassador, Smith will launch a new scholarship program for aspiring VFS students.
"It is a remarkable event to have Kevin Smith as our first Creative Ambassador," VFS president James Griffin says. "Kevin attended VFS in the earliest days and has maintained a connection ever since. His success across film, TV, and digital media as writer, director, producer, actor, and celebrity is a testament to his immense talent."
About Vancouver Film School
In 1987, Vancouver Film School introduced the world's first true immersion film program. Today, VFS is Canada's premier post-secondary entertainment arts institution, offering an immersive curriculum in film, animation, video game production, VR/AR development, motion and interactive design, programming, art/production foundation, and other related programs. VFS is known for providing high-quality education in accelerated timeframes. VFS alumni are consistently credited on the most successful products in the entertainment economies.
