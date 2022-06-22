ACCLAIMED CREATORS OF CAVALIA AND ODYSSÉO BRING THEIR LATEST MASTERPIECE TO THE GTA

Kids and adults alike will be captivated as they embark on a spectacular outdoor journey on foot through 13 magical worlds across a 600,000-sq-ft site (equivalent to ten football fields!) located near the intersection of the 407 and Hurontario Street. Brought to life by cutting-edge programming technologies, the immersive illumi universe features high-definition projections, jaw-dropping, state-of-the-art animatronic creatures, thousands of light structures, and over 20 million brilliant LED bulbs.

"We are incredibly excited to call Mississauga the new home of illumi and spark the imagination, curiosity, and emotions of people of all ages across Ontario and beyond," said Normand Latourelle, Creator and Artistic Director, Cavalia. "We are deeply proud of the immersive worlds we have created – all with the intent to bring people together to experience joy and wonderment in a unique, magical, and mesmerizing setting."

illumi offers an epic and imaginative journey around the world. Visitors travel along a spectacular route into impressive universes, like The Infinite Poles, a frozen landscape in which penguins mix with whales, and igloos inhabit an infinite forest of stalagmites. In The Multicoloured Savanna, visitors witness the only place on Earth where they can enjoy a safari of lights with the planet's most majestic animals. And, in The Cavalia Horses, a colossal herd of 200 equines, inspired by Cavalia's white horses, provides guests with an epic, magical ride surrounded by beauty, mystery, majesty, and horsepower.

illumi is designed to provide visitors with a once-in-a-lifetime feeling that places them in the centre of unique, grandiose, and enchanting settings, while also being carried away by the soundtracks of each space. These never-before-seen installations with original imagery, breathtaking sceneries, and technological displays are widespread throughout the grounds, meaning visitors will have no shortage of photography and videography opportunities. By far, illumi is the most Instagrammable event, with endless possibilities to share breathtaking experiences with friends and family on social media and beyond. Visitors can expect to be transported into dazzling, imaginative, and original concepts complete with millions and millions of lights.

The inventive and surprising concepts of illumi will also feature seasonal changes, including Halloween and holiday displays, drawing guests back for multiple experiences throughout the season.

PRICES FOR SEPTEMBER 14-28 (INCLUDES UP TO 75 PER CENT OFF!) - Tickets are CAD 7.48 for children (3-12 years), CAD 8.98 for seniors (aged 65 and over), and CAD 9.98 for general admission (aged 13 and over). Children aged two and under are free. Taxes are additional.

ABOUT CAVALIA AND ILLUMI

Cavalia is a Canadian entertainment company that specializes in creating, producing and marketing large-scale live shows and events. A family business founded by Normand Latourelle, the company's mission is to create the unexpected. Its expertise in high technology, multimedia and special effects creates magical, unique, never-before-seen experiences. illumi – A Dazzling World of Lights is Cavalia's latest creation: a magical and captivating nocturnal journey created with thousands of monumental light sculptures. With illumi, Cavalia has established a multigeneration tradition in Quebec over the last 3 years, welcoming over 1.5 million visitors of all ages to date.

TICKETS – Now on sale! A limited number of tickets are available per evening and per time slot. Tickets must be purchased in advance and reserved online at https://mississauga.illumi.com/schedules-and-rates/

EDITORIAL CALENDAR

WHAT: illumi – A Dazzling World of Lights by Cavalia

WHEN: September 14, 2022, to January 8, 2023

WHERE: Near the intersection of the 407 and Hurontario St. in Mississauga at 7174 Derrycrest Drive, Mississauga ON L5W 0G5

TICKETS: https://mississauga.illumi.com/schedules-and-rates/

INFO: www.illumi.com

