accesso® Acquires VGS, Re-Introduces VGS Platform as accesso Horizon(SM)

Acquisition of Leading Leisure Sector Ticketing & Visitor Management Solution Provider Deepens Global Footprint

TWYFORD, UK, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, today announced the acquisition of VGS – a leading ticketing and visitor management system provider for leisure, entertainment and cultural businesses around the globe. VGS' award-winning SnApp platform will be rebranded as accesso Horizon and operate as part of the accesso product set.

Founded by a team with decades of combined experience, VGS has supported renowned visitor attractions in all aspects of the selling, distribution and redemption of tickets and entitlements since its establishment in 2011. Its client roster of more than 100 venues includes the world's largest theme park resort destination in Orlando, Florida, as well as leading theme park brands in Dubai, Singapore, Japan and China. Beyond theme parks, the ticketing and visitor management platform supports zoos, observation towers and other unique attractions in a total of 11 countries around the globe, including one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World – the Pyramid of Giza in Egypt.

With an expansive feature set, globalised functionality and robust scaling capabilities, the VGS platform empowers venue operators to manage all benefits, services and entitlements available to guests with one unified platform. Hosted either on-premise or in the cloud, the solution offers customers an open API to enable direct integration with other systems. The VGS platform provides guests a seamless, consistent experience across all entitlements and on any device. Real-time intelligence allows operators to optimise sales with dynamic pricing, availability management and sales channel management. Multi-venue support allows for seamless cross-promotion and cross-packaging of offers, improving visibility and enhancing the complete guest experience. Plus, the solution provides seamless linguistic support for venues across the globe with fully flexible, multi-lingual user interface support.

"I am beyond excited to announce the transformative acquisition of VGS. Its solution fits squarely into our technology roadmap and its top-tier customer base speaks volumes for the quality, scalability and functionality of the platform," said accesso CEO Steve Brown. "This acquisition will allow us to provide our clients and future partners with technology that has the capacity to scale with their business long into the future and keep up with the growing demands of the modern consumer."

Under the terms of the deal, VGS' talented global team of 33 – with offices in Milan, Dubai, Singapore and Orlando – will join accesso.

"I'm delighted for VGS to join forces with Accesso. Our technology is complementary with Accesso's offering. We share the same absolute commitment to providing the best possible unified solutions to optimise our customers' operations and enhance their guests' experience before, during and after their visit," shared VGS CEO Paolo Moro. "We look forward to working together as we move ahead to this exciting next chapter."

"This is particularly meaningful for me and Paolo, as our working relationship dates back more than two decades to the early days of the original VGS ticketing and visitor management solution," continued Brown. "Paolo is a long-admired leader in this space, and one for whom I've had tremendous respect. I have watched his expertise and innovation shape the industry, and I look forward to our combined group continuing to bring innovative solutions to the leisure industry."

About accesso Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations and support data-driven business decisions for leisure & entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,000 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions, cultural venue and ski industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management technology.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

