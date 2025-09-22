accesso® Powers Game-Changing Guest Experiences at IAAPA Expo Europe 2025

Booth #1-220 will highlight innovations spanning ticketing, eCommerce & virtual queuing.

TWYFORD, United Kingdom, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for leisure, entertainment, attractions and cultural markets globally, is ready to present its most comprehensive line-up of software yet during IAAPA Expo Europe 2025 at Fira Barcelona Gran Via. Attendees can meet the accesso team at Booth #1-220 to learn how accesso helps operators deliver connected, revenue-driving guest experiences across the entire guest journey from discovery and purchase to arrival, in-park engagement and return visits.

Featured at Booth #1-220:

accesso Passport® – More than an eCommerce engine, Passport is a full-featured, end-to-end SaaS platform for modern attractions operations. From ticketing and memberships to add-ons like parking and meal deals, Passport helps teams grow revenue while simplifying day-to-day management.

– More than an eCommerce engine, Passport is a full-featured, end-to-end SaaS platform for modern attractions operations. From ticketing and memberships to add-ons like parking and meal deals, Passport helps teams grow revenue while simplifying day-to-day management. accesso Horizon SM – An advanced ticketing and visitor management solution that unifies guest touchpoints and provides real-time intelligence, dynamic pricing, and availability control—empowering venues to manage services, benefits, and entitlements from a single platform.

– An advanced ticketing and visitor management solution that unifies guest touchpoints and provides real-time intelligence, dynamic pricing, and availability control—empowering venues to manage services, benefits, and entitlements from a single platform. accesso Freedom SM – A cloud native food, beverage and retail platform delivering mobile point of sale, self-service kiosks, and mobile ordering in one flexible, scalable system it is built to streamline operations and elevate guest satisfaction.

– A cloud native food, beverage and retail platform delivering mobile point of sale, self-service kiosks, and mobile ordering in one flexible, scalable system it is built to streamline operations and elevate guest satisfaction. accesso LoQueue® – Proven virtual queuing that removes guests from physical lines and unlocks new revenue opportunities while improving the overall experience.

"Across EMEA, operators are making critical digital decisions—from ticketing and eCommerce to apps and in-park engagement. At Accesso, we help them move fast and choose confidently," said Andrea Bisi, VP International Sales. "Whether it's implementing powerful out-of-the-box capabilities or tailoring a bespoke approach, our mission remains the same: deliver measurable business impact and a guest experience that keeps guests coming back."

accesso's commitment to delivering industry-leading technology has also been recognized by the wider attractions community: the company has been named a finalist for "Best Supplier" at the 2025 Park World Excellence Awards, underscoring its role as a trusted partner to operators.

With a growing European presence, accesso is also proud to welcome Juansa Molina to the international sales team. Juansa will be on-site at the show, meeting with clients and partners.

Continuing accesso's tradition of thought leadership at IAAPA Expo Europe, David Jungmann, Director Business Development will join an EduSession panel "Choosing the Right Digital Tech Path for Your Park: Off the Shelf or Custom Made?" on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, from 4:30 to 5:00 p.m. local time. David will be joined by David Martín de la Monja, PortAventura World; and Owen Jones, CmdCentr to help operators consider the pros and cons of buying versus building solutions. Attendees will leave with a practical framework to choose what's right for their business today and in the future.

About accesso Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations, and support data-driven business decisions for leisure and entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,100 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions, cultural venue, and ski industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to maximize guest engagement and revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution, and experience management technologies.



accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter) , LinkedIn and Facebook .

