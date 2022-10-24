Access to Justice Week - Access to Justice Counts: Using data to address the legal needs of Ontarians - free programming open to legal professionals and the public

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - This morning, Law Society of Ontario Treasurer Jaqueline Horvat launched the seventh annual Access to Justice Week (A2J) in Ontario with a sunrise ceremony led by Indigenous Elder Myeengun Henry.

Together with national partners, Access to Justice Week (October 24 to 28) includes a series of interactive virtual workshops, panels and seminars exploring the qualitative and quantitative data currently available to the justice sector, what data should be collected, and how data can be effectively used to understand and address the legal needs of Canadians.

"The Law Society has a mandate to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario," said Treasurer Horvat. "A2J Week is very important. It brings focus to this issue and engages legal professionals, colleagues from the justice sector, academics, service providers and Ontarians in meaningful discussion about current barriers and possible solutions."

Access to Justice Week 2022 features a robust schedule of programs for legal professionals, and community and justice sector workers. Highlights include sessions about career pathways for paralegals, dangerous workplaces and low pay, barriers to accessing justice for Indigenous, trans people, women, ethnic minorities and low-income populations in Canada, as well as the role of technology in the legal system.

A2J Week programming also includes free educational opportunities for members of the public. It is an opportunity for the public to familiarize themselves with the justice system, and to know more about their rights.

Programs for the public include the following:

University of Ottawa Law Practice Program free legal clinic 2022 - October 26 & 27

Law Practice Program free legal clinic 2022 - & 27 Language rights and French-language services in Ontario - October 27

- Answers to your everyday legal questions - October 27

Visit the TAG website for full details of the week's programming.

Legal professionals from across Canada, members of the public and media are welcome to attend programming, free of charge. Space is limited, so advance registration is required.

Ontario's A2J Week is hosted by TAG: The Action Group on Access to Justice in collaboration with the Law Society of Ontario and justice sector partners. TAG was established by the Law Society of Ontario in 2015 to facilitate better coordination and collaboration across the justice sector. With support from the Law Society of Ontario and the Law Foundation of Ontario, TAG works with a range of justice stakeholders to develop meaningful, public-centred solutions that advance systemic change. Read the backgrounder.

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario and to act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

