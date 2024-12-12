Access to Desjardins Funds financial documents

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - To comply with Regulation 81-106 respecting Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure of the Autorité des marches financiers, Desjardins Investments Inc., as manager of the Desjardins Funds, publishes its annual financial statements, interim financial reports and management reports related to fund performance on the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) each year. These documents are also available at www.desjardinsfunds.com, under the Legal and Financial Publications section.

Fund unitholders are usually able to request mailed copies of one or more of the financial documents by calling Desjardins Funds Customer Service at 514-286-3499 (toll-free at 1-866-666-1280) or completing the online form at www.desjardinsfunds.com/requestform. Any unitholders who requested documents dated September 30, 2024, will be sent their printed copies as soon as the Canada Post strike is resolved. However, wait times will be longer due to delays caused by the strike.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

As the manager of Desjardins Funds and Desjardins exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Desjardins Investments Inc. is one of the leading investment fund managers in Canada, with $44.6 billion in assets under management as at September 30, 2024. Desjardins Investments offers a wide range of investment funds and ETFs to Canadian investors. Desjardins Investments is also actively engaged in promoting and encouraging responsible investing in Canada.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $464.7 billion as at September 30, 2024. It was named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

