ACCES Employment launches new mobile employment service for hard-to-reach jobseekers

ACCES Employment's President and CEO, Allison Pond kicked off the event with opening remarks underscoring systemic challenges and barriers to access impacting jobseekers today, and how this inspired the creation of the ACCES Employment Street Fleet. She was joined by Sheref Sabawy Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development and MPP Mississauga Erin-Mills and Mississauga Councillor Natalie Hart, who both spoke about the need for the programs and services that ACCES provides in local communities and the lasting impact they can have.

As attendees celebrated with an official ribbon cutting, they were also able to hear from Adaoma Patterson, Director of Community Service Investments at United Way Greater Toronto. Patterson shared the reasons that United Way donated to the project; which connects to their work transforming and injecting opportunity into underserved communities across Peel, Toronto, and York Region.

Guests also witnessed the Street Fleet in action with an employment skills workshop being conducted on site with 10 local youth where they learned how to leverage LinkedIn in their job search.

The Malton Youth Hub, a key community partner serving local youth needs, hosted a tour highlighting key programs and will partner with ACCES to deliver training in technology, personal banking, and culinary skills.

QUOTES:

"Today marks an incredible milestone for us with the launch of our ACCES Street Fleet. This initiative will allow us to better serve jobseekers facing barriers to employment by meeting them directly in their communities, building on our vision of creating a diverse and inclusive workforce for the province and Canada. None of this would be possible without the incredible support of our sponsors, funders, employer partners, board members, staff, alumni, and volunteers. I know this will have great impact on the lives of many in our community now and into the future." - Allison Pond, ACCES Employment President & CEO

"At Toronto Pearson, we know how transformative meaningful employment can be. That's why we're proud to support ACCES on the launch of Street Fleet - a mobile innovation that brings job opportunities directly to the community, ensuring people facing the greatest barriers can access the support, resources, and guidance they need." - Ruba Al-Nazer, Associate Director of Social Impact, Toronto Pearson

"United Way Greater Toronto has been supporting ACCES Employment since 1990, and we know that they are making an enormous difference in our city. By being nimble in their approach with Street Fleet, they will improve job opportunities and financial security for people facing multiple barriers so that no one gets left behind, strengthening communities across the city." - Adaoma Patterson, Director of Community Service Investments, United Way Greater Toronto

QUICK FACTS:

For over 38 years, ACCES Employment has been helping underserved jobseekers and newcomers find employment, supporting over 56,000 jobseekers across our 7 locations in the Greater Toronto Area .

. ACCES Employment has over 4,200 employers in their network to help create pathways to opportunity.

Ontario's unemployment rate was 7.5% in March 2025 , a 0.2 pt increase from the month prior, and Toronto's unemployment rate is the second highest in the province at 8.7%. This Street Fleet initiative is intended to help reach more workers to enter the labour market.

unemployment rate was 7.5% in , a 0.2 pt increase from the month prior, and unemployment rate is the second highest in the province at 8.7%. This Street Fleet initiative is intended to help reach more workers to enter the labour market. United Way Greater Toronto has been a long-time partner of ACCES Employment, supporting key initiatives like the annual World of Difference campaign. Toronto Pearson has also been a significant sponsor, supporting workforce development and hiring initiatives like the Toronto Pearson Ready-to-Work Program. HP Canada is a key technology partner donating technology to the Street Fleet mobile unit.

is a key technology partner donating technology to the Street Fleet mobile unit. The ACCES Street Fleet is scheduled to attend 10 events across the GTA this summer alone, including local workshops at community hubs and libraries as well as showcases at significant city festivals.

CALL TO ACTION:

Visit accesemployment.ca to learn more about the ACCES Street Fleet, and how you can partner with us.

MEDIA RESOURCES:

Photos and video from event linked here.

About ACCES Employment

ACCES Employment is a Canadian non-profit organization that assists jobseekers from diverse backgrounds in their journey to meaningful employment. With decades of experience in the employment services sector, ACCES provides a wide range of specialized programs, services, and resources tailored to the unique needs of its clientele.

About Toronto Pearson

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" seven times in the last eight years by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports. For operational updates and passenger information, please visit @TorontoPearson/ @AeroportPearson on X. For our corporate X channel, please visit @PearsonComms. You can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram.



SOURCE Toronto Pearson

GTAA Media Office | [email protected]

About United Way Greater Toronto

As the largest non-government funder of community services in the GTA, United Way Greater Toronto reinforces a crucial community safety net to support people living in poverty. United Way's network of agencies and initiatives in neighbourhoods across Peel, Toronto and York Region works to ensure that everyone has access to the programs and services they need to thrive. Mobilizing community support, United Way's work is rooted in ground-breaking research, strategic leadership, local advocacy and cross-sectoral partnerships committed to building a more equitable region and lasting solutions to the GTA's greatest challenges.

SOURCE ACCES Employment

MEDIA CONTACT: Julie Hiroz, Director of Marketing & Public Affairs, ACCES Employment, [email protected], 437 777 4128