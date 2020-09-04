Accepting Nordgold's UNCONDITIONAL ALL-CASH offer for Cardinal Resources Limited

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Nord Gold S.E. ("Nordgold") has made an offer ("Offer") under an unconditional on-market takeover bid on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") to acquire all of the ordinary shares in Cardinal Resources Limited ("Cardinal") that it and its associates do not already own. Nordgold's Bidder's Statement in relation to the Offer was dated and lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") on 15 July 2020. The Offer commenced on 30 July 2020 and had an initial expiry date of 31 August 2020, and now expires on 10 September 2020 (unless extended or withdrawn in accordance with the Australian Corporations Act 2001).

Accepting the Offer by Canadian Shareholders of Cardinal and steps to transfer securities from Canada to Australia

Canadian shareholders of Cardinal may accept the Offer but must transfer their shares to an Australian shareholding position in order to accept the Offer on ASX.

If your Cardinal shares are not held in an Issuer Sponsored Holding or CHESS Holding, including if held in a non-Australian depository or on a branch share register, you will need to move your Cardinal shares to an Issuer Sponsored Holding or CHESS Holding in Australia in order to accept the Offer.

As announced by Cardinal on ASX and TSX on 10 July 2017, instructions on how to transfer your Cardinal shares from TSX to ASX are as follows:

1. For shares held in the Canadian Depository for Securities ("CDS"):

The registered Canadian broker, custodian or CDS participant in CDS ("Canadian Broker") will detail the following information within Computershare's xSettle site (a Canadian Broker internet site, with which Canadian Brokers are familiar):

CDS Withdrawal Reference ID – the CDS Withdrawal Reference ID that is generated after the CDS Withdrawal has been keyed. The CDS Withdrawal should be keyed with the following information:

Window location "OTH" should be selected.



In the memo field state "CAN to AU movement – no certificates required".

Registered Name and Address to appear on the AU register.

If the shares are to be held by an AU Custodian/Broker in CHESS, the AU Custodian's/Broker's CHESS PID and the CHESS HIN must be supplied.

2. For shares represented by a physical share certificate:

A Canada to Australia Removal Form is required to be completed by the shareholder and sent, together with the share certificate, to Computershare Canada using the following address:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

100 University Avenue, 8th Floor

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

M5J2Y1

Attention: Transfer Team

Fax: 1 888 453 0330

Email: [email protected]



It is recommended that shareholders submit their forms utilizing registered mail or courier service is used.

Canadian shareholders are urged to contact their Canadian Broker for assistance with the foregoing.

About Nordgold

Nordgold is an internationally diversified gold producer, headquartered in the United Kingdom, with 10 operating assets across two continents, including Burkina Faso and Guinea in West Africa, and a portfolio of high quality projects in feasibility study and in advanced exploration stages.

Nordgold is committed to running safe, efficient and profitable operations, which enable strong free cash flow generation and provide for continued investment in the Company's pipeline of growth opportunities. In 2019, Nordgold produced in excess of one million ounces of gold.

For further information on Nordgold please visit the Company's website: www.Nordgold.com

Advisers

Bacchus Capital acts as exclusive financial adviser to Nordgold, and DLA Piper is acting as legal adviser. Taylor Collison is acting as broker to the Offer.

SOURCE Nordgold

For further information: Nordgold: Olga Ulyeva, Head of Media Relations, [email protected]; Bacchus Capital: Peter Bacchus, [email protected]; Cillian Spillane, [email protected]; Powerscourt: Peter Ogden, [email protected], Tel: +44 (0) 20 7250 1446