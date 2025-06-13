Accept/Pay Global Launches Real-Time Payments with Interac, Empowering Businesses to Move Money Instantly

TORONTO, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Accept/Pay Global (APG) today announced the launch of its Real-Time Payments with Interac product, enabling businesses across Canada to send and receive payments instantly and securely using Interac e-Transfers. Enterprise customers and financial platforms looking to streamline collections and disbursements can now integrate with our API to deliver speed, convenience, and reliability in payments.

The solution is now available to all Canadian enterprises, with a particular focus on high transaction volume use-cases in lending, earned wage access, and insurance.

Get Real-Time Payments with Accept/Pay Global (CNW Group/Accept/Pay Global)

Gajen Pararajalingam, COO of Accept/Pay Global said, "Real-time payments are table stakes for delivering superior customer experiences - whether you're funding a loan, processing payroll, or settling claims. Our Interac-powered solution allows clients to move funds instantly to any Canadian bank account, securely and at scale."

The Real-Time Payments with Interac product is designed to support:

Instant loan disbursements for online and alternative lenders

for online and alternative lenders Real-time payroll and earned wage access (EWA) programs for on-demand payments

(EWA) programs for on-demand payments Claims and customer payouts for insurance providers

for insurance providers Faster B2B settlements and vendor payments

Accept/Pay Global's API-driven platform enables seamless integration of real-time payments into existing business systems — supporting full audit trails, reporting, and automated reconciliation.

Key Benefits:

Instant Payments to any Canadian bank account via Interac

to any Canadian bank account via Interac Enterprise-grade API integration for automated payouts at scale

for automated payouts at scale 24/7/365 availability , including evenings, weekends, and holidays

, including evenings, weekends, and holidays Real-time visibility into payment status and delivery

into payment status and delivery Built-in compliance and fraud monitoring for regulated industries

"With Accept/Pay Global's Real-Time Payments with Interac, our clients can give their customers exactly what they expect — instant access to funds," added Gajen. "We're excited to help businesses modernize their payment infrastructure and unlock new competitive advantages."

Real-Time Payments with Interac is now live and available to Accept/Pay Global customers across Canada. The solution is offered as a standalone API product or as part of APG's broader electronic funds transfer (EFT) and digital payments platform.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.acceptpayglobal.com or contact [email protected].

About Accept/Pay Global

Accept/Pay Global is a leading provider of secure, reliable electronic payment solutions for businesses across Canada and North America. With over 20 years of experience managing EFTs and digital disbursements, APG empowers enterprises to move money with confidence - through advanced API integration, robust compliance features, and scalable transaction processing.

SOURCE Accept/Pay Global

Media Contact: Arashdeep Singh, Head of Marketing, Accept/Pay Global, [email protected]