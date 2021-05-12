TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has received a Public Sector Partner of the Year award from Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), recognizing its role in helping Canadian public sector organizations drive innovation and build solutions on the AWS Cloud.

Accenture was recognized by AWS for showing deep commitment to providing consulting services and independent software vendor offerings in the public sector space. Accenture and AWS have been collaborating for more than 15 years, including through the Accenture AWS Business Group which was formed in 2015, and in that time they have implemented thousands of programs with AWS that turn innovations into business value rapidly.

"We are honoured to receive this Partner of the Year award, which speaks to our strong business relationship with AWS and our ongoing collaboration in helping public sector organizations drive innovation to deliver citizen services that take advantage of the promise of technology and human ingenuity," said Jennifer Jackson, Technology and Cloud First Lead at Accenture in Canada.

Christian Playford, managing director and AWS practice lead for Accenture in Canada, said, "Together with AWS, we've been able to show our public sector health, federal and provincial government clients how we can operate with speed, agility and scale to solve challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic with solutions that help Canadians. We look forward to continued partnership and collaboration through our Accenture AWS Business Group."

For example, in April 2020, Accenture helped the Canadian government launch a new program to provide financial aid to Canadians impacted by COVID-19. In just four days, Accenture set up a contact centre on AWS, developed training for a team of 2,600 Canada-based call centre agents to work remotely, and produced over 25 dual-language supporting process documents. Throughout April 2020, agents handled more than 40,000 calls a day as millions of Canadians applied for financial relief.

"Accenture has been involved in a number of projects this year that showcase deep knowledge of AWS and cloud technology overall," said Réjean Bourgault, public sector country manager at AWS Canada. "We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Accenture through our unique relationship to bring more innovative solutions to Canadian public sector organizations."

The 2021 AWS Partner Awards for Canada were announced during the annual AWS Partner Summit. The awards recognize a wide range of born-in-the cloud and traditional AWS Consulting and Technology Partners whose business models have embraced specialization and collaboration over the past year. The AWS Partner Awards also recognize AWS Partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on the AWS Cloud as they work with customers, enabling them to take advantage of the benefits of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, improve their security posture, or develop critical solutions to address challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

