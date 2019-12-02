Accenture Names 787 New Managing Directors and Senior Managing Directors

"Every day, these inspiring leaders create an environment where their teams can innovate, push boundaries and be true partners to our clients," said Julie Sweet, Accenture's Chief Executive Officer. "As we celebrate their promotions, we also acknowledge their outstanding contributions to our business—and look forward to working with them, and with all of our people, as we continue to make a positive difference for our clients, our communities and each other."

The promotions, which reflect the diversity and breadth of Accenture's business, also demonstrate the company's longstanding commitment to equality. A record 260 women were promoted to managing director, accounting for 36% of promotions to this level, and up from 32% in 2018. Accenture aims to grow the percentage of women managing directors globally to 25% by 2020.

"These individuals are not only extraordinary leaders, but extraordinary human beings who set an example for us all through their creativity, humility and compassion," said Ellyn Shook, Accenture's Chief Leadership and Human Resources Officer. "By embodying the principle that how you lead is as important as the results you deliver—and by committing to always do the right thing—they elevate all of us and our stakeholders."

