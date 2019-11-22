Accenture named to 2020 list of "Canada's Top 100 Employers" for 10th consecutive year

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for the 10th consecutive year.

The Canada's Top 100 Employers project, now in its 20th year, is a national competition that identifies employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces for their employees.

"We are proud to nurture and grow a diverse workforce and provide the resources our people need to keep learning and stay ahead in the marketplace — while also helping our clients do the same," said Jeffrey Russell, president of Accenture in Canada. "We are honoured to be named among an impressive list of top Canadian employers, many of whom are our clients, and we congratulate them as well."

Accenture is consistently recognized in Canada and around the world as an employer of choice. The company has been named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list for 17 consecutive years, DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity list for 13 consecutive years, and the Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters) Diversity & Inclusion Index for four consecutive years — ranking No. 1 on the Refinitiv list for the second straight year.

"At Accenture, we are passionate in our pursuit to be an employer of choice for prospective employees and for our more than 5,000 people in Canada," said Claudia Thompson, managing director of Inclusion and Diversity and head of Accenture's Health & Public Service practice in Canada. "Inclusion and diversity — across ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age and ability — is part of our core values and culture and makes us smarter and more innovative."

Some new programs and initiatives that contribute to Accenture continuing to be recognized as a top employer include:

New space for innovation: Taking the next step in championing a best-in-class work environment, Accenture launched the Canada Innovation Hub in November 2018 . Located at Scotia Plaza in the heart of Toronto's business and technology district, the hub is designed for clients to work side-by-side with their Accenture teams to ideate, rapidly prototype and then scale new products and services. More than 300 designers, data scientists and innovators work in the hub.





Accenture is investing in Canada by adding 800 new, highly skilled technology jobs by the end of 2020. The company is also expanding its apprenticeship program, which supports under-represented workers in the digital economy.





Accenture has made several acquisitions in the past year that bolster its technology and digital capabilities in the financial services sector and bring additional depth in brand thinking and creativity to the Accenture Interactive practice. Of note are those of leading financial software platform Zafin in December 2018 and Droga5, one of the world's most innovative and influential creative agencies, in April 2019.





Timed annually to International Women's Day, Accenture's Getting to Equal research aims to advance the conversation on workplace equality. The report recognizes Accenture's role as a driver for innovation, inclusion and diversity within its business and its clients' businesses.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Canada's Top 100 Employers competition, which saw a record number of applicants from across the country. The final list, created by Mediacorp Canada Inc., the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals, represents the top-performing employers in eight criteria fundamental to company success and employee satisfaction: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time-Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement.

The complete list of Canada's Top Employers will appear in The Globe and Mail on Nov. 22.

