Accenture Invests $4 Million in PeaceGeeks to Launch Virtual Career Coach for Canadian Newcomers

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - On this International Refugee Day, PeaceGeeks , a Vancouver-based technology non-profit committed to supporting displaced and newcomer communities, is excited to announce a collaboration with Accenture to launch the Virtual Career Coach . This innovative digital tool will prepare and connect Canadian migrants to employment opportunities, with an investment of $4 million from Accenture.

Through this partnership, PeaceGeeks will expand its existing Welcome to Canada app, a free, multilingual resource tailored to the diverse needs of immigrants, refugees, temporary foreign workers, and international students. The new Virtual Career Coach functionality will provide a comprehensive range of services, including support with permanent residency applications, AI-enabled interview practice, and skills quizzes, to help refugees and newcomers navigate the Canadian employment landscape.

As Canada's population continues to grow, surpassing 41 million in March 20241, and largely driven by international migration2, PeaceGeeks is addressing a critical need for newcomers to Canada. With up to 60% of immigrants facing challenges securing employment that aligns with their international work background or credentials3, the Virtual Career Coach will play a crucial role in supporting their integration and success in the Canadian job market.

"Through the generous support and active collaboration of Accenture, PeaceGeeks is using the latest technologies to facilitate a smooth transition for newcomers to Canada and address the most persistent pain points they experience," said Jen Freeman, CEO of PeaceGeeks.

The Virtual Career Coach is a joint effort between PeaceGeeks and Accenture, designed specifically to prepare immigrants for employment success in Canada. Initial features include a National Occupational Classification ("NOC") code finder to help newcomers secure permanent residency points and a Canadian career kickstart with essential information about Canadian workplaces.

"Accenture is honored to contribute both financial resources and valuable expertise to this project, empowering PeaceGeeks as they scale their Welcome to Canada initiative nationwide," said David Morgenstern, president of Accenture in Canada. "Through our funding, training opportunities, mentoring, private-sector partnerships, and strategic guidance, we are committed to supporting PeaceGeeks in their mission to connect and transform the journeys of refugees and newcomers alike."

This partnership between PeaceGeeks and Accenture highlights their shared commitment to leveraging human-centered technology and digital tools for social good.

About PeaceGeeks

Founded in 2011, PeaceGeeks is a tech non-profit organization based in Vancouver dedicated to simplifying the immigration journey for Canadian refugees and newcomers through innovative digital tools. The organization has led projects that build safer and more stable societies, respond to humanitarian crises, connect displaced and conflict-affected communities, amplify discourse for peace, and share critical knowledge. Over the years, PeaceGeeks has grown from a grassroots volunteer group into a leader in building technology for peace. In 2017, the organization won the Google.org Impact Challenge in Canada and, in 2021, received the UNAOC Intercultural Innovation Award. Learn more at www.peacegeeks.org .

