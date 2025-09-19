TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians – particularly young Canadians – are struggling to find homes they can afford. Canada's new government is stepping up with a bold new approach and unprecedented investments to increase the supply of affordable housing in Canada.

Today, Caroline Desrochers, Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, highlighted the federal government's launch of Build Canada Homes —a new federal agency to build and finance affordable housing at scale. Build Canada Homes will become the federal government's new one-stop-shop for affordable housing.

As responsibility for affordable housing programs moves to the Build Canada Homes, the Parliamentary Secretary also highlighted a top-up of $1.5 billion in loans to the Affordable Housing Fund's New Construction Stream announced today by the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure. Additionally, the Affordable Housing Fund's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will have $385 million made available for immediate use, pulled forward from future years.

This funding will be delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), to ensure that affordable housing projects have the support they need during the transition. As Build Canada Homes ramps up, CMHC will continue to deliver these programs to ensure there are no gaps in service.

These transitional measures will lead to thousands of affordable housing units being built, bringing the total federal investment in the Fund to approximately $16 billion. The top-up will support the quick building of these new affordable homes, prioritizing projects that are shovel-ready and in the existing pipeline of applications.

To address the challenges Canadians are facing and to accelerate the supply of housing, Canada's new government launched Build Canada Homes. The new federal agency will transform public-private co-operation and deploy modern methods of construction as it catalyzes the growth of the Canadian housing industry. Build Canada Homes will partner with industry, other orders of government, and Indigenous communities to build affordable housing at scale and at speed.

Build Canada Homes will help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

The launch of Build Canada Homes, its initial investments and the top-up to the Affordable Housing Fund are part of the Canadian government's broader effort to double the pace of housing construction over the next decade. These efforts will ensure that communities across Canada benefit from more affordable housing and a stronger, more sustainable housing system.

"With the launch of Build Canada Homes and a $1.5 billion top-up to the Affordable Housing Fund, our government is taking decisive actions to build more affordable homes, faster. This is about unlocking the full potential of Canada's housing sector so that every Canadian can have a safe and affordable place to call home. These investments will make a real difference for people and families in Trois-Rivières and across the country. We are laying the foundation for a more affordable, inclusive, and resilient Canada."

Caroline Desrochers, Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

On September 14, 2025 , Build Canada Homes was launched as a Special Operating Agency within Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC). In the new year, Build Canada Homes will evolve into a standalone federal entity reporting to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure.

, Build Canada Homes was launched as a Special Operating Agency within Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC). In the new year, Build Canada Homes will evolve into a standalone federal entity reporting to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure. Build Canada Homes will focus on increasing the supply of affordable housing. Alongside this effort, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will continue to deliver on its mandate to contribute to the well-being of Canada's housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products.

housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products. CMHC will continue to support Canada's market housing sector, deliver key programming and provide valuable market insights and industry-leading research.

market housing sector, deliver key programming and provide valuable market insights and industry-leading research. CMHC will continue to deliver existing affordable housing programs until current funding envelopes are fully exhausted.

The $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the Affordable Housing Fund's New Construction Stream, starting in 2025-26, will support the creation of over 5,000 new units.

top-up in loans for the Affordable Housing Fund's New Construction Stream, starting in 2025-26, will support the creation of over 5,000 new units. The Affordable Housing Fund provides capital to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing affordable and community housing. Funds are provided as low-interest and/or forgivable loans and contributions.

