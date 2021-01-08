Accelerating cell-based therapies by providing safe therapeutic MSC products

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - panCELLa's intent to develop therapeutic products in the mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) and pancreatic islet space has recently led to the creation of Implant Therapeutics.

Implant Therapeutics, under the guidance of Dr. Mahendra Rao, is engineering iPSC-MSC cells containing panCELLa's FailSafe™ and induced Allogeneic Cell Tolerance (iACT Stealth Cell™) technologies. These iPSC MSC cells are hypo-immunogenic and are an ideal choice for bone, cartilage and tendon replacement strategies combining the advantages of allogeneic and autologous cells as well as allowing them to be used as ex-vivo gene therapy vehicles.

Implant is pleased to announce a definitive cross licensing agreement with RxCell. The collaboration will allow both companies to rapidly move forward in their respective fields with enhanced technology platforms, access to cGMP grade iPSC lines and the ability to generate a wide variety of therapeutic grade products.

"RxCell's hypo-immunogenic cell platform complements our cloaking platform and allows us to develop novel tissue-specific hypo-immunogenic cell lines" said Dr. Andras Nagy, the inventor of the cloaking technology otherwise known as panCELLa's iACT (Stealth Cells™). Dr. Zeng added that she was particularly pleased to have access to cGMP grade engineered Master Cell Banks that utilized Sigma/Merck CRISPR-based technology to incorporate the safe harbor technology.

Dr. Rao CEO of Implant Therapeutics added "I believe that the MSC platform developed by the two companies combines the proven power of MSC with the engineering expertise of panCELLa and this will make RxCell and Implant leaders in their respective fields."

About Implant Therapeutics

Implant provides hypoimmunogenic and safe harbor engineered IPSC derived cells in order to deliver the ultimate therapeutic MSC products. To learn more, visit https://www.implant-rx.com/

About panCELLa

Founded in 2015, panCELLa is a privately-held early-stage biotechnology firm based on the innovative technology developed in Dr. Andras Nagy's lab at the Sinai Health System (SHS). panCELLa has created platforms that allow for the development of safe, universal, "off-the-shelf" cell lines. To learn more, visit https://pancella.com.

About RxCell

RxCell is a biotechnology company focused on therapeutic applications of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC). We have developed several therapeutic grade iPSC line seed banks and are in the process of manufacturing a large Master Cell Bank to support our activities. To learn more, visit https://www.rxcellinc.com/

