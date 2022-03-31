ACCELERATEHER PROGRAM BY SAHAJAN SUPPORTS WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS

Application Process and Eligibility Requirements (Open until April 22, 2022):

How to apply to AccelerateHER Program http://www.accelerateher.ca/

Founders of product or service company with a minimum of $10,000 CDN of revenue in the last 12 months up to $500,000 CDN

of revenue in the last 12 months up to Owns at least 50% of her business

Founders must be able to commit to program (a minimum of 3 hours monthly)

Five to eight women founders will be selected as part of the first cohort of the AccelerateHER program and will be aligned with a community of mentors and industry experts, thought leaders and investors on the 2022 roster which includes:

AccelerateHER Mentors

Alyssa Kerbel – Founder and CEO, mini mioche

Lisa Heath – CEO, MediResource Inc.

Katerina Juskey – Co-Founder, LOHN

Kena Paranjape – Founder, All You Are, and Co-Founder, BRIKA

Nancie Ferron – Co-Founder, La Maison Lavande

Priya Chopra – President and Founder, 1Milk2Sugars

Patrice Mousseau - Founder, Satya Organics

Catriona Smart - Founder , Co-Founder, Halo and Co, Coco and Cowe

AccelerateHER Thought Leaders

Annie Gaudreault – Founder, VEEV Health & Wellness

Arati Sharma – Founding Partner, Back Bone Angels and Co-Founder of Ghlee

Avery Swartz – Founder and CEO, Camp Tech.

Laura Wright – Food Blogger and Cookbook Author

Stephany Lapierre – Founder and CEO, TealBook

Meera Estrada - Beauty & Culture Expert/Cultural Commentator/ Producer & Host

Laura Janney - Chief Merchant at the Bay

Jennifer Green - President, Jade Consulting

Dana Moskowitz - Professor Digital Marketing, Sheridan College

Jasmine Singh Malhorta - IBM Canada Consulting, Chief Operating Officer

Victoria Mierzwa - Co-Founder LOHN

Ingrie Williams - Freelance writer and co-founder of The T-Zone

Newer women entrepreneurs will surely benefit exponentially by having access to many resources that will enable them to scale up their businesses with guidance from this assembled team of business mentors and experts.

About Sahajan

AccelerateHER is created and sponsored by the team at Sahajan, a clean, clinically proven skincare company based in the Ancient Science of Ayurveda. Founded by Lisa Mattam, Sahajan has been widely recognized for the companies' innovation, commitment to sustainability and high growth. Mattam is widely recognized as a leader not only in entrepreneurship but the advancement of women and diversity. With her first venture The Mattam Group, she grew a consulting firm with clients in Canada, the US, Latin America and the UAE. More specifically, she equipped Fortune 500 companies like Walmart with the tools to keep women in the C-Suite and advance diversity in the workplace. Notably, she co-authored the report, "Mom's the Word: How Organizations can change the impact of Motherhood on Career Success" and was a contributor to the book, "Five Good Ideas", published by Coach House Books.

