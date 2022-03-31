ACCELERATEHER PROGRAM BY SAHAJAN SUPPORTS WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS

Mar 31, 2022, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Sahajan Skincare is honored to announce the launch of AccelerateHER, a six-month accelerator program targeting women entrepreneurs led by women founders. The program offers one-on-one mentorship, peer-to-peer networking and workshops about venture capital, operations, digital marketing and more for women-owned businesses. Women currently comprise 28% of all entrepreneurs in Canada, according to a 2019 BDC study, but only a small percentage of high-growth firm founders. While women face the challenges of most start-up entrepreneurs, access to networks, relatable role models, and systemic bias amplify those challenges. The goal of this early stage accelerator program is to mentor women-led businesses by providing the much needed guidance, support and insight to help grow their businesses.
AccelerateHER has been a dream of Sahajan's Founder Lisa Mattam since starting her own skincare brand. "AccelerateHER is aimed at bridging the gaps that many women face when trying to scale their businesses and provide a safe space to ask the questions and share the concerns they have during that growth," said Mattam.
Application Process and Eligibility Requirements (Open until April 22, 2022):
- How to apply to AccelerateHER Program http://www.accelerateher.ca/
- Founders of product or service company with a minimum of $10,000 CDN of revenue in the last 12 months up to $500,000 CDN
- Owns at least 50% of her business
- Founders must be able to commit to program (a minimum of 3 hours monthly)
Five to eight women founders will be selected as part of the first cohort of the AccelerateHER program and will be aligned with a community of mentors and industry experts, thought leaders and investors on the 2022 roster which includes:
AccelerateHER Mentors
Alyssa Kerbel – Founder and CEO, mini mioche
Lisa Heath – CEO, MediResource Inc.
Katerina Juskey – Co-Founder, LOHN
Kena Paranjape – Founder, All You Are, and Co-Founder, BRIKA
Nancie Ferron – Co-Founder, La Maison Lavande
Priya Chopra – President and Founder, 1Milk2Sugars
Patrice Mousseau - Founder, Satya Organics
Catriona Smart - Founder , Co-Founder, Halo and Co, Coco and Cowe
AccelerateHER Thought Leaders
Annie Gaudreault – Founder, VEEV Health & Wellness
Arati Sharma – Founding Partner, Back Bone Angels and Co-Founder of Ghlee
Avery Swartz – Founder and CEO, Camp Tech.
Laura Wright – Food Blogger and Cookbook Author
Stephany Lapierre – Founder and CEO, TealBook
Meera Estrada - Beauty & Culture Expert/Cultural Commentator/ Producer & Host
Laura Janney - Chief Merchant at the Bay
Jennifer Green - President, Jade Consulting
Dana Moskowitz - Professor Digital Marketing, Sheridan College
Jasmine Singh Malhorta - IBM Canada Consulting, Chief Operating Officer
Victoria Mierzwa - Co-Founder LOHN
Ingrie Williams - Freelance writer and co-founder of The T-Zone
Newer women entrepreneurs will surely benefit exponentially by having access to many resources that will enable them to scale up their businesses with guidance from this assembled team of business mentors and experts.
About Sahajan
AccelerateHER is created and sponsored by the team at Sahajan, a clean, clinically proven skincare company based in the Ancient Science of Ayurveda. Founded by Lisa Mattam, Sahajan has been widely recognized for the companies' innovation, commitment to sustainability and high growth. Mattam is widely recognized as a leader not only in entrepreneurship but the advancement of women and diversity. With her first venture The Mattam Group, she grew a consulting firm with clients in Canada, the US, Latin America and the UAE. More specifically, she equipped Fortune 500 companies like Walmart with the tools to keep women in the C-Suite and advance diversity in the workplace. Notably, she co-authored the report, "Mom's the Word: How Organizations can change the impact of Motherhood on Career Success" and was a contributor to the book, "Five Good Ideas", published by Coach House Books.
