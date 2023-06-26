Accelerate Wins at the ETF Express Canada Awards 2023

CALGARY, AB, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. ("Accelerate"), a leader in alternative investment solutions, is pleased to announce that it has won the award for "Most Innovative ETF Issuer" by ETF Express Canada.

The annual ETF Express Canada Awards recognize excellence and innovation in the Canadian ETF industry, acknowledging the organizations that have made outstanding contributions to the market. Accelerate's dedication to democratizing alternative investments and its commitment to providing investors with the tools for endowment-style, diversified asset allocation through its hedge fund ETFs has been recognized with this esteemed accolade.

"We are truly honoured to receive the award for 'Most Innovative ETF Issuer' from ETF Express Canada," said Julian Klymochko, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Accelerate. "This recognition is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and our goal to empower investors through diversification."

Accelerate has differentiated itself in the ETF industry through its innovative approach to product development, leveraging technology, and delivering unique investment strategies focused on the rapidly-growing alternative investment segment. The company's suite of alternative ETFs has gained significant traction among investors seeking to diversify beyond stocks and bonds, mitigate risk, and optimize risk-adjusted returns through institutional-caliber hedge fund ETFs.

"Accelerate continues to redefine what is possible in the ETF space," added Mr. Klymochko. "We believe in challenging conventional wisdom and delivering investment strategies that have the potential to generate enhanced returns, while diversifying risk for our clients."

Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. ("Accelerate") is a leading provider of alternative investment solutions. Accelerate helps investment advisors, institutions, and individual investors diversify their investment portfolios, manage risk, and improve their portfolio's risk-adjusted returns.

