Accelerate to Launch Accelerate NFT Fund LP, the First Web3 Investment Vehicle in Canada

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. ("Accelerate"), a leader in alternative investment solutions, is pleased to announce that it will launch Accelerate NFT Fund LP ("Accelerate NFT Fund"), the first Web3 investment vehicle in Canada.

"Over the coming years, Web3, the next era of the internet, will become a more prevalent aspect of our everyday lives," said Julian Klymochko, Founder and CEO of Accelerate. "NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, allow users to not just participate in, but to own Web3. We believe that the most popular NFT collections may become the Googles, Amazons and Facebooks of Web3."

NFTs are a new type of crypto asset that combine digital art with elements of blockchain and social networks. A nascent $40 billion market, NFTs are a cultural phenomenon that derive value based on aesthetics, social proof, membership, network effects, brand building and culture.

Accelerate NFT Fund will own a diversified portfolio of "blue chip" NFTs, including collections such as CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club.

"NFTs and Web3 are in the early innings of their growth cycle, analogous to the emerging bitcoin market in 2013. As the portfolio management team behind Canada's first bitcoin fund back in 2017, we are excited to offer exposure to a nascent asset class with similar growth potential."

Accelerate NFT Fund is available for accredited investors via private placement subscription with a $50,000 investment minimum and will initially be capped at $42.069 million.

Accelerate is one of Canada's most innovative and fastest growing alternative investment solution providers, with a suite of institutional-caliber alternative ETFs for investors seeking diversification and long-term performance.

