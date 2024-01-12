Accelerate Appoints Kevin Gopaul as Special Advisor

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. ("Accelerate"), a leader in alternative investment solutions, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Kevin Gopaul and his newly formed entity, ETF Solutions Inc.

ETF Solutions Inc. will act as a strategic advisor to Accelerate and help shape its exciting next phase of growth.

Kevin has 25 years of experience in the Canadian Exchange Traded Funds industry, most recently 14 years as President of BMO ETFs. Prior to joining BMO Global Asset Management, he served as Principal and Portfolio Manager at Barclays Global Investors Canada where he played an integral role in overseeing the management of Exchange Traded Funds and institutional mandates. Kevin currently serves as a Board Member of the Canadian ETF Association.

"I'm delighted to have an opportunity to work with the experienced and passionate team at Accelerate," said Kevin Gopaul, Special Advisor of Accelerate. "The number of investors exploring alternative investments continues to grow and Accelerate is poised to help investors in their journey. Accelerate has developed a robust and innovative platform which can deliver alternative investment solutions in the form of ETFs, while also supporting traditional investment solutions, white-labelling opportunities, and other growth opportunities".

"For more than a decade, Kevin has been the face of the Canadian ETF industry, leading BMO ETFs from zero to $95 billion of assets under management," said Julian Klymochko, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Accelerate. "Kevin's proven track record, industry leadership, and unparalleled expertise is an invaluable asset as Accelerate charts its course to become the pre-eminent provider of alternative ETFs and portfolio diversification solutions in Canada."

Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. ("Accelerate") is a leading provider of alternative investment solutions. Accelerate helps investment advisors, institutions, and individual investors diversify their investment portfolios, manage risk, and improve their portfolio's risk-adjusted returns.

