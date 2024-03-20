Accelerate Announces Canada's First Private Credit ETF and Provides Fund Updates

CALGARY, AB, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. ("Accelerate"), a leader in alternative investment solutions, is pleased to announce the filing of a prospectus for the Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund ("INCM" or "the Fund"), Canada's first private credit ETF.

"With senior secured direct loans offering yields above 10%, we believe that private credit is an attractive opportunity for income-seeking investors in the current market environment," said Julian Klymochko, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Accelerate. "Private credit often provides higher yields than traditional fixed-income investments, such as bonds and preferred shares, and may be less affected by the direction of interest rates, enhancing diversification benefits for investment portfolios."

The Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund seeks to deliver exposure to alternative income sources compared to traditional fixed-income funds by focusing on the private credit and direct lending market. The Fund aims to generate a 10% yield, paid monthly, for investors from a diversified portfolio of hundreds of senior secured floating-rate loans to private middle market companies. INCM gains this exposure through allocations to top-tier U.S. private credit managers attained through the secondary market.

Through the Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund, investors gain exposure to the attractive yields generated by direct loans while also having the convenience, transparency, and liquidity of an ETF.

"The advantages of private credit include its potential to generate greater portfolio returns, provide a higher level of income, and offer diversification benefits. The Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund's targeted 10% yield, supported by its exposure to a diversified portfolio of senior secured floating rate loans, may help investors achieve their monthly income goals."

In addition, the Accelerate Absolute Return Fund (TSX: HDGE) will be debuting a new ticker symbol, TSX: HDGE.U, effective on or about March 25, 2024, for investors seeking to trade the fund in U.S. dollars.

