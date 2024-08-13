Accelerate AI Adoption and ROI With Info-Tech Research Group's Newly Launched AI Marketplace Research Center

The new AI Marketplace Research Center offers unbiased, comprehensive resources to help organizations navigate the complexities of AI vendor selection, integration, and management, ensuring strategic and effective AI adoption.

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform industries, organizations face the daunting task of navigating an increasingly crowded and complex AI marketplace. To address this challenge, Info-Tech Research Group has launched its AI Marketplace Research Center, a comprehensive resource designed to help organizations make informed decisions about AI vendor selection and integration. The center provides a structured framework and actionable insights to support organizations in leveraging AI technologies for competitive differentiation, cost optimization, and operational efficiency.

"As organizations grapple with the complexities of AI adoption, it's crucial to connect the technology's potential with tangible ROI. Info-Tech's AI Marketplace Research Center is designed to bridge this gap by helping organizations navigate the intricate AI landscape, identify high-value use cases, and accelerate their return on investment," says Thomas Randall, AI Marketplace research director. "By aligning strategic AI initiatives with business goals, our research center equips organizations with the insights and tools needed to make informed decisions and achieve sustainable success in the exponentially evolving AI market."

The AI Marketplace Research Center is uniquely positioned to address the specific challenges organizations face in the AI space. Through in-depth interviews with hundreds of AI vendors, the center provides valuable insights into how AI solutions can generate ROI for various industry sectors and specific use cases. These interviews help organizations understand the potential ROI by addressing their most pressing challenges and identifying which vendors best align with their strategic goals. Additionally, the center offers a comprehensive collection of research and frameworks designed to guide organizations through the complexities of AI integration, from initial strategy development to execution and scaling.

The AI Marketplace Research Center offers a variety of features to support organizations in their AI journeys:

Custom AI Vendor Selection: The center assists organizations in selecting top-tier AI vendors tailored to their specific needs, ensuring impactful AI integration with the help of dedicated analysts.

The center assists organizations in selecting top-tier AI vendors tailored to their specific needs, ensuring impactful AI integration with the help of dedicated analysts. AI Use Case Libraries: Detailed libraries of AI use cases across different industries help organizations understand how AI can be applied to solve specific business problems.

Detailed libraries of AI use cases across different industries help organizations understand how AI can be applied to solve specific business problems. AI Strategy and Roadmap Development: The center provides guidance on building strategic AI roadmaps, launching AI proofs of concept, and scaling AI deployments responsibly and effectively.

The center provides guidance on building strategic AI roadmaps, launching AI proofs of concept, and scaling AI deployments responsibly and effectively. Governance and Risk Management: Emphasizing responsible AI use, the center includes risk management and governance frameworks to mitigate potential ethical and operational risks.

Emphasizing responsible AI use, the center includes risk management and governance frameworks to mitigate potential ethical and operational risks. Workshops and Expert Support: Workshops and access to AI experts help organizations develop their AI strategies, understand the vendor landscape, and align AI initiatives with business goals.

Workshops and access to AI experts help organizations develop their AI strategies, understand the vendor landscape, and align AI initiatives with business goals. Vendor Thought Leadership Interviews: Over 400 thought leadership interviews with AI vendors explore how their solutions can address pressing organizational challenges through innovative applications of AI technology.

The AI Marketplace Research Center not only focuses on generative AI but also encompasses a wide range of AI technologies. This includes insights into new algorithms, structures, frameworks, and emerging AI players. It provides information on selection criteria and vendor evaluation, assisting product managers, product marketing managers, and other IT professionals in understanding the promise and potential risks of AI in their respective fields.

Additionally, the AI Marketplace Research Center offers marketing advisory services for AI vendors through Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews division, helping them to better align their offerings with market needs and improve their go-to-market strategies. This dual approach ensures that both AI buyers and vendors can benefit from the center's comprehensive resources and expertise.

