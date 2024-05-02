Acart Communications Accelerates Growth with Acquisition of G&G Advertising, Strengthening Position in Toronto Market

OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Acart Communications, a Canadian advertising firm known for its innovative campaigns and strategic brand solutions, announces the acquisition of G&G Advertising, a prominent Canadian agency celebrated for its creative excellence and expertise. This strategic move not only marks a significant milestone for both organizations but also signals a new era of expansion and collaboration within the advertising industry. Following the acquisition, G&G Advertising will maintain its name and branding and operate as a specialist brand within Acart Communications.

Andrew McWiggan, Theresa Forman, Alanna Nathanson, and Natalie Armata (CNW Group/Acart Communications Inc.)

"Joining forces with G&G Advertising aligns perfectly with our growth strategy," said Andrew McWiggan, Partner, and Chief Revenue Officer of Acart Communications. "Their renowned creative expertise and established presence in Toronto complement our existing strengths, allowing us to continue to deliver creative excellence to our clients, and expand our footprint in key markets."

The move also expands Acart's sector reach. "With G&G Advertising joining Acart, we will further amplify our strategic creativity and widen our market segmentation, enabling us to continue to deliver tangible results to a broader range of clients," said Theresa Forman, Partner, and Chief Strategy Officer of Acart Communications.

"This has been a tough time in the industry, and G&G has felt the effects. Partnering with Acart presents an exciting opportunity for us to broaden our capabilities. We're particularly excited about having access to a best-in-class media trade desk, a fulsome motion graphics team, plus an even more robust Strategy practice led by Theresa, all of which will drive significant value to our existing clients," remarked Alanna Nathanson, co-Chief Creative Officer of G&G Advertising. "Maintaining our brand identity and creative leadership within Acart will enable us to continue our legacy of excellence while tapping into new resources and expertise," said Natalie Armata, co-Chief Creative Officer of G&G Advertising.

With both agencies bringing complementary strengths to the table, the acquisition sets the stage for unparalleled innovation and client-centric solutions. As Acart Communications and G&G Advertising seamlessly integrate their operations, the industry can expect business as usual, albeit with a renewed focus on delivering exceptional results and driving growth.

About Acart Communications: Acart Communications is a full-service creative solutions agency known for its strategic creativity and track record of delivering measurable results. With a diverse portfolio of clients, a commitment to purpose-built creative, and a world-class media intelligence practice—Acart Communications continues to push what's possible in the dynamic marketing and communications landscape.

About G&G Advertising: Giants & Gentlemen is a brand-building agency devoted to serving the brave ones. Those with an unwavering ambition to take the unconventional path in pursuit of outperforming their competition. We help our clients realize that ambition by unearthing meaningful strategic perspectives for their brands and bringing them to life in a way that ensures they'll stand out like giants in cluttered markets.

For further information: Andrew McWiggan can be reached at [email protected]