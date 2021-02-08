ACANA® launches three premium, nutritious and flavourful foods and treats for dogs: ACANA Healthy Grains™ Food, Freeze-Dried Food and High-Protein Biscuits

"We're constantly talking to pet lovers about what ingredients they want to see in their pet's food," said James Burns, director of marketing at Champion Petfoods Canada. "It comes down to high quality; if the ingredient list looks good enough for them to eat as a human, then it's good enough for their pet. That's why at Champion Petfoods, we looked for healthy grains, high protein and simple ingredients that read like a pet lover's own recipes."

ACANA HEALTHY GRAINS dog food is made right in Champion Petfoods' NorthStarTM Kitchen in Alberta, from the world's best ingredients. Champion Petfoods has incorporated healthy grains including sorghum, millet and oats in these foods which are higher in fibre, protein, vitamins and minerals when compared to wheat and rice. ACANA HEALTHY GRAINS pet food is also rich in animal protein, with poultry or meat as the first two ingredients in every bag. ACANA HEALTHY GRAINS pet food is available in four recipes for dogs of all ages and breeds: Puppy Recipe with free-run† chickens and turkeys, cage-free eggs and wild caught herring; Large Breed Recipe with free-run chicken and turkey, and cage-free eggs; Ranch-Raised Red Meat Recipe with ranch-raised beef and farm-raised pork; and Free-Run Poultry Recipe with free-run chicken and turkey, and cage-free eggs.

New ACANA Freeze-Dried Food, created in small batches and packed in easy-to-serve portable pouches, comes in morsels and patties, can serve as a full meal or a nice addition to a dog's usual ACANA food as a meal topper. Available in four recipes for dogs to enjoy – Free-Run Chicken, Ranch-Raised Beef, Duck and Free-Run Turkey– offer all the nutritional benefits of a raw diet in a convenient, dry form. ACANA Freeze-Dried Food is WholePrey and infused with bone broth and 90% quality animal ingredients‡ for flavour-packed nutrition.

Featuring a satisfying crunch and flavour dogs will crave, ACANA High-Protein Biscuits are crafted with five simple ingredients, including nutrient-rich liver. These super-premium treats are also protein-packed – with 85% of total protein* coming from animal ingredients. High-Protein Biscuits are a treat for dogs of all sizes, with small breed and medium-to-large breed treat sizes available. With four unique recipes – Chicken Liver, Beef Liver, Pork Liver and Turkey Liver – these biscuits make training and rewarding a real treat.

"We know where ingredients are sourced and where pet food is being prepared matters to Pet Lovers," said Dr. Darcia Kostiuk, senior veterinarian at Champion Petfoods. "Our kitchen in Alberta is one of the most advanced in the industry; built specifically for our unique recipes that take advantage of the inclusion of fresh and raw ingredients."

Starting February 2021, you'll find ACANA HEALTHY GRAINS pet food, ACANA High-Protein Biscuits and ACANA Freeze-Dried Food appearing on retail shelves and via online retailers. Visit acana.ca for more information.

*85% of 33% to 38% crude protein, approximate and derived from pre-processed state of ingredients. See package or championpetfoods.com for nutrition details.

†Our free-run chickens and turkeys are not housed in cages and are able to move in a barn without outdoor access.

‡Approximate and derived from the pre-processed state of the ingredients.

