Academy Award-Winning Animator and co-founder of JALI Research Inc, Chris Landreth to Adjudicate Visual Excellence in Game Animation at Toronto Film School Awards on May 16, as Part of Exciting New Partnership

TORONTO, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - JALI Research Inc., a pioneer in procedural facial animation, proudly announces its involvement in the Toronto Film School Awards, marking a significant moment in the convergence of industry excellence and academic ambition. Chris Landreth, an Academy Award-winning animator and a luminary in animation education globally, will serve as a judge for the Visual Excellence Award in Game Animation, bringing an unparalleled depth of knowledge and insight to the adjudication process.

Powerful animation tools built by animators for animators, JALI Research Inc. Chris Landreth Academy Award-winning animator and director, world-renowned lecturer: “Making Faces” masterclass, JALI Research Inc. co-founder. (CNW Group/JALI Research Inc.)

JALI is co-founded by principal inventors Chris Landreth and Phd candidate and CTO Pif Edwards, whose groundbreaking work in procedural facial animation was the catalyst for the company's formation. Spun out of U of T's Dynamic Graphics Project (Department of Computer Science), JALI co-founders also include industry leaders Karan Singh and Eugene Fiume, who, while leading the RnD department at alias| wavefront (since acquired by Autodesk, now Maya) developed many of the backbone technologies of Autodesk Maya, which is the industry standard platform for 3D character modelling, rigging, and animation across animation, film, and video games.

With their advanced insights in both industry and craft, the company launched its first product offering alongside the critically acclaimed release of "Cyberpunk 2077," celebrated for its ambitious world scope, profound story and character development, and best-in-class cinematics.

Headquartered in the heart of Toronto, JALI is now collaborating with more than 200 studios and has worked on 50 licensed and upcoming games. This success story is underscored by JALI's mission to center the animator in the creative process, offering production tools that leverage the power of AI and automation to craft compelling, character-driven stories without compromising artistic control.

"We are natural partners," says JALI CEO Sarah Watling, "and I am excited by what we can do together for the benefit of the students who will, in many ways, be defining the future of work. More and more leaders are looking to innovative ways to communicate and connect with their customers, communities and networks - their audience. While advances in AI technologies are making it easier for more and more people to easily increase the quantity of creative work, it is the mastery of foundational artistic principles - the very essence of the concept of "craft" - regardless of the tools used, that distinguishes "output" from creative work that is truly unforgettable, truly impactful. This key distinction is a core value I believe we share with the leadership at TFS, as it is this kind of mastery that is learned in film and video game animation programs, that will be the in-demand skills across industries beyond entertainment."

Andrew Barnsley, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning Executive Producer and President of Toronto Film School reflects on this collaboration, sharing "Interactive entertainment and artistry is evolving rapidly, and our industry-active faculty and career-relevant programs ensure our animation and design students stay ahead of the curve. Our partnership with JALI speaks to our dedication to providing students with hands-on learning and access to the newest ideas and technologies. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing exceptional education that's infused with industry relevance and expertise."

In addition to adjudicating and JALI's sponsorship, Chris Landreth will be presenting a Pinnacle Award and, along with co-founder Pif Edwards, will be leading a hands-on workshop at Toronto Film School using JALI's tools this June, hoping to inspire and help prepare some of the city's next generation of creators and storytellers as they embark upon their industry journey.

Chris Landreth shared his approach to judging the Visual Excellence Category: "I'm incredibly honoured to be chosen to participate in the Toronto Film School Awards. The Gaming Program at TFS is a new, rapidly evolving one that is moving forward with a remarkable balance of 'traditional' arts education and education in emerging fields of AI that are shaping gameplay today. When helping to judge the games created in the students' Capstone projects, I was blown away by the sophisticated imagery, storytelling and environments that I saw in these games. I'm looking forward to being part of the awards presentation for these projects this coming month."

This partnership comes hot on the heels of JALI's upcoming release of version 2.0 of its powerful automated facial animation production software on May 1, 2024. The news of the release already generated hype during their recent participation at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. This next iteration will continue to support studios and creators worldwide, contributing to notable titles such as "Cyberpunk 2077," "Call of Duty: WWII," "Robocop," "This Bed We Made," and "Atomic Heart" among others.

About JALI Research Inc.:

Founded in Toronto in 2016, JALI Research Inc. provides production teams with a powerful, flexible suite of tools for directing 3D character performances. By combining best-in-class automated lip sync, expressive multilingual facial animation, and high-performance rigging and pipeline solutions, JALI empowers creators across the globe. For more information, visit JALI's website.

About Toronto Film School:

Toronto Film School (TFS) is a globally acclaimed, industry-focused career college located in the heart of downtown Toronto, Canada. Its curriculum is delivered by award-winning faculty who are actively working in their fields and well-placed to prepare students to succeed in the rapidly growing film, TV and creative industries. TFS's three locations include its flagship, 17,000 square foot studio campus, which features five studios, motion-capture technology, and Hollywood-grade equipment. TFS offers its specialized training through both on-campus and online programs, including Film Production , Video Production , Acting for Film, TV & the Theatre , Writing for Film & TV , Graphic Design & Interactive Media , Video Game Design & Animation , and Video Game Design & Development . TFS students graduate set-ready and industry-ready with a professional portfolio in 12 to 24 months.

