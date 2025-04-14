AC HOTEL BY MARRIOTT OTTAWA DOWNTOWN TO OPEN APRIL 24th, 2025

A bold new addition to Canada's hospitality landscape, the hotel pairs contemporary style with elevated amenities in the heart of the capital.

OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - RIMAP Hospitality Services Inc., one of Canada's leading hotel management companies, proudly announces the upcoming opening of the AC Hotel by Marriott Ottawa Downtown, set to welcome guests April 24th, 2025.

This milestone marks a major expansion of RIMAP Hospitality's regional footprint, with this property serving as the first of three Marriott-branded hotel projects in the capital area, including the vibrant Moxy Ottawa Downtown opening in early 2026 and the sophisticated Renaissance Hotel slated for 2027.

Exterior Street View, AC Hotel by Marriott Ottawa Downtown. (CNW Group/AC Hotel by Marriott Ottawa Downtown)

Located at 201 Rideau Street in the heart of Ottawa's vibrant ByWard Market district, the hotel places guests just steps from the city's top business, cultural, and entertainment destinations. From Parliament Hill and the Rogers Centre to the historic Rideau Canal—a UNESCO World Heritage Site—Ottawa's best experiences are within easy reach. Whether skating along the canal, exploring world-class museums, or shopping at the Rideau Centre, travellers will discover a unique blend of culture and sophistication—all just outside the hotel's front door.

The 159-room AC Hotel by Marriott Ottawa Downtown delivers the brand's signature Perfectly Precise Hotel™ experience—modern, harmonious, and curated. The hotel's design blends refined minimalism with warm sophistication, featuring clean lines, calming color palettes, and thoughtfully placed contemporary art, creating a space that is both elegant and functional.

"AC Hotels are known for thoughtful design and signature moments that elevate every stay," said Marc Varadi, President of RIMAP Hospitality Inc., "We are thrilled to introduce this refined, European-inspired experience to Ottawa—a city growing as a vibrant hub for business and leisure. This project represents a significant investment in the capital and underscores RIMAP's long-term vision to expand our presence in key Canadian markets while delivering best-in-class hospitality."

Guests will enjoy a full suite of modern amenities, including EV charging stations, a pool, sauna, and gym, along with five naturally lit meeting rooms perfect for business events or social gatherings. Culinary offerings include the AC Kitchen, serving a refined European-inspired breakfast, and the AC Lounge®, offering craft cocktails and tapas in the evening.

"This hotel truly embodies what AC Hotels are celebrated for—sophisticated style, intuitive service, and seamless guest experiences," said Stéphane Pelletier, Regional General Manager, RIMAP Hospitality Inc. "We've curated every element to create a refreshing, productive, and inspiring visit, and we're proud to bring this elevated hospitality experience to Ottawa."

"Following the success of RIMAP Hospitality's AC Hotel Montreal Downtown, Marriott International is thrilled to partner with RIMAP to bring the AC brand to Ottawa's vibrant ByWard Market district," said Aaron Laurie, AVP of Development, Eastern Canada, at Marriott International. "The brand's purposeful design and unwavering attention to impactful details will resonate meaningfully with Ottawa's diverse mix of guests."

The AC Hotel by Marriott Ottawa Downtown promises a meticulously curated guest experience—immersive, efficient, and memorable. With sophisticated design, exceptional service, and a vibrant city backdrop, every stay is crafted to resonate long after check-out.

About RIMAP Hospitality Services Inc.

Founded in 2007, RIMAP Hospitality Services Inc. is an innovative Montreal-based hotel management company. In just over a decade, RIMAP has become one of Montreal's largest hotel operators, currently managing six internationally recognized brands under the Marriott, Hilton, and InterContinental Hotels Group banners. For more information, please visit: https://www.rimaphospitality.com/about.

About AC Hotels by Marriott

At AC Hotels, every moment has been designed, refined, crafted and considered to create a comfortable, elegant, and unobtrusive experience that lets guests maximize their time and focus on what matters most to them. AC Hotels by Marriott celebrates the beauty of classic modern design with a European soul and Spanish roots, born from the entrepreneurial spirit of Antonio Catalan. The brand features over 225 hotels in more than 30 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.ac-hotels.com and https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/yowac-ac-hotel-ottawa-downtown/overview/. In addition, connect with us on Instagram @achotelottawadowntown and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ac-hotels-by-marriott-ottawa-downtown

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 133 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contacts: Amanda Schultz, Partner, The Voima Group, [email protected], 705.817.6350; Geoff Schultz, Partner, The Voima Group, [email protected], 905.621.3432