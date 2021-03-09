ABUSE FREE SPORT: Link to listen to testimonials from Canadian athletes from Canada Artistic Swimming
Participants:
Sylvie Fréchette (Québec)
Olympic Champion in Artistic Swimming
Erin Willson (Ontario)
Member of the National Team from 2007 to 2013
Chloé Isaac (Québec)
Member of the National Team from 2008 to 2014
Gabriella Brisson (Alberta)
Member of the National Team from 2012 to 2018
Gabrielle Boisvert (Québec)
Member of the National Team from 2015 to 2018
Sion Ormond (Ontario)
Member of the National Team from 2018 to 2020
