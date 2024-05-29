The Weather Network's 2024 Summer Forecast

OAKVILLE, ON, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Sunny skies and warm temperatures are what many Canadians dream about as we look forward to summer. Now that we are on the doorstep of summer, are those dreams about to become a reality?

According to The Weather Network 's Summer Forecast for the months of June, July, and August, most of Canada will see warmer-than-normal temperatures, fewer rainy days than the typical summer, and more sunshine than normal during the upcoming season.

"This summer will feature widespread heat across the country, with most Canadians experiencing normal to above normal temperatures," said Chris Scott, Chief Meteorologist with The Weather Network. "However, too much heat can bring risks, including the threat for localized drought conditions and a heightened risk for wildfires and poor air quality."

Most of Canada can expect to see near-normal or below-normal rain totals for the season. However, the heat will also bring a risk for powerful thunderstorms at times which will be disruptive to outdoor plans and bring the potential for damage. In addition, a very active hurricane season is expected in the Atlantic.

Below is a more detailed look at the conditions expected across Canada this summer:

Ontario & Quebec – A very hot and humid summer is expected with a heightened risk for extended heat waves. We will see periods of cooler weather during June, but the heat will build through July and August and linger into September. Extended periods of dry weather are expected with a high fire danger at times and a risk for smoke and poor air quality. However, the heat will also help to fuel powerful storms at times.

British Columbia – A typical summer is expected, which means that there will be periods of hot weather, but the heat should be less persistent and less severe than it has been during recent summers. This summer will also bring the typical periods of dry weather, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to be more numerous and widespread than they have been during the past few summers. However, wildfires will still be a major concern through the summer, along with the threat for days with smoke and poor air quality.

The Prairies – A typical summer is expected across most of Alberta, but a very warm summer is expected across Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Drought is a major concern, especially across northern areas. However, an active storm track south of the U.S. border is expected to shift north at times. Therefore powerful storms could interrupt extended periods of dry weather and bring rain totals to near-normal. Nevertheless, wildfire smoke will continue to be a concern.

Atlantic Canada – A very warm and humid summer is expected across the region, but periods of cooler weather are likely, especially during June and early July. The heat will peak during late July and August and could linger into early September. Extended periods of very dry weather are likely, but we will be closely monitoring the tropics as a hyperactive hurricane season is expected and a couple of those storms could impact the region and bring rain totals close to normal for the season.

Northern Canada – A warm summer is expected across western Nunavut and eastern NWT, and near-normal temperatures are expected elsewhere across the region. Dry conditions will continue to be a major concern across much of the region, especially across western Nunavut and eastern NWT. Wildfires, smoke and poor air quality are major concerns across the region this summer.

The Weather Network: Summer 2024 Forecast Region Temperature Outlook Precipitation Outlook British Columbia Near normal Near normal Alberta Near normal; Above normal

northeast Near normal; Below normal

northeast Saskatchewan Above normal; Near normal

southwest Near normal south; Below

normal north Manitoba Above normal Near normal south; Below

normal central and north Ontario Above normal Below normal north; Near

normal south Québec Above normal Below normal The Maritimes and

Newfoundland Above normal Near normal; Below normal

northern New Brunswick Yukon, Northwest

Territories, Nunavut Above normal western Nunavut

& eastern NWT; Near normal

elsewhere Below normal western

Nunavut & eastern NWT; Near

normal elsewhere

Complete Summer Forecast details, including regional breakdowns, maps and charts are available on our seasonal page at theweathernetwork.com/summer .

For your daily forecasts visit theweathernetwork.com or download The Weather Network App available on iOS and Android and create an account for personalized and up-to-the minute forecasts.

Interview opportunities: The Weather Network meteorologists are available for interviews to provide additional details and localized insights about this year's Summer Forecast.

About Pelmorex Corp.

Pelmorex Corp ., founded in 1989, is an international weather information and data management company. Pelmorex owns and operates the weather brands The Weather Network , MétéoMédia , Eltiempo.es , Clima , and Otempo.pt . It also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of Alert Ready . Through constant innovation and entrepreneurship, Pelmorex has grown to reach consumers around the globe, has become one of the largest weather information providers and has broken new ground in providing data solutions and insights to businesses. Through harnessing the value of weather, Pelmorex is driven to make the world smarter and safer for consumers and businesses.

To learn more, visit pelmorex.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Pelmorex Corp.

For further information: To arrange an interview with a meteorologist, please contact: Madelaine Lapointe, [email protected]