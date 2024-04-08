Abracon Releases New Stamped Metal Embedded Niche Antennas Up to 8736 MHz

SPICEWOOD, Texas, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- Abracon, a leading provider of Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions, introduces their latest embedded stamped-metal Niche Antennas. These antennas merge Abracon's innovative Niche technology with the proven performance and reliability of traditional stamped metal antennas, offering unparalleled benefits and features for a wide range of applications.



The new stamped metal niche antennas from Abracon revolutionize design possibilities by allowing components to be placed underneath the antenna on the PCB, enhancing design flexibility. With options from 2400 MHz up to 8736 MHz, additional benefits of this solution include exceptional bandwidth performance, stability in a multitude of wearable applications, and low return loss, all in a low cost, compact size. Other notable features of Abracon's Stamped Metal Niche Antennas include high efficiency, suitability for potted antenna applications, competitive cost advantage, and design flexibility.



Abracon's Stamped Metal Antennas find a host of suitable applications that include IoT, M2M (Machine-to-Machine) communications, consumer wearables, medical wearables, industrial/commercial equipment, real-time location systems, digital keys, hands-free payment solutions, and indoor navigation systems.



"With the next generation of stamped metal antennas, we have pushed the barrier for cost and size to another level. This product family is tailored to meet the expectations of future wireless products as a turn-key solution in challenging designs." said Jonas Starck, Director of Engineering, Antennas.



For more information on Abracon's Stamped Metal Niche Antennas, click here. Contact an authorized Abracon sales representative or distributor to learn more. For inquiries about this news release, please contact +1-512-371-6159.



About Abracon, LLC | Innovation For Tomorrow's Designs

Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is a trusted supplier of leading-edge and innovative electronic components including Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions. Servicing world-class companies across the data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, consumer, aerospace, and defense industries, Abracon accelerates customers' time-to-market by providing unmatched product solutions, technical expertise, and service excellence.

Learn more at www.abracon.com

