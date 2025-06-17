ABM Integrated Solutions Acquires Plenum Group to Create a National Managed Services Powerhouse

DARTMOUTH, NS, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - ABM Integrated Solutions, a leading provider of managed IT services, today announced the acquisition of Plenum Group, a well-established Managed Service Provider (MSP) with a strong regional presence in Western Canada and a long-standing reputation for client service excellence. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in delivering end-to-end managed IT solutions coast-to-coast across Canada for businesses of all sizes.

ABM Acquires Plenum (CNW Group/ABMIS)

Founded in 1974, ABM Integrated Solutions has built a reputation for driving innovation, simplifying technology management, delivering hands-on support with their national field service, and helping clients navigate digital transformation. With a focus on enterprise-grade infrastructure, cybersecurity, field services, point of sale, and cloud solutions, the company has served mid-market and large enterprises with scalable, reliable IT services tailored to mission-critical operations.

Plenum Group, founded in 2006, has been a trusted partner to small and mid-sized businesses in western Canada, known for its personal approach, deep local roots, and exceptional client satisfaction and retention. With strengths in network management, helpdesk services, and IT consulting, the company brings a highly skilled team and a loyal customer base to the new combined organization.

A United Vision for National Impact

Bringing the two organizations together creates a unified MSP with unmatched depth, breadth, and national reach. The combined company will operate under the ABM Integrated Solutions banner, offering a comprehensive portfolio of services including:

Nationwide 24/7 Helpdesk Support

End-to-End Cybersecurity Solutions

Scalable Cloud and Infrastructure Services

Digital Workplace and Collaboration Tools

National Field Services

Point of Sale Solutions

IT Strategy and Consulting Services

"This is more than an acquisition—it's the beginning of a new era for ABM by expanding our managed service offerings to provide coast-to-coast coverage in Canada that complements our existing national field services business," said Joe Shannon, President of ABM Integrated Solutions. "By combining our strengths, we're delivering the agility and personalized service of a local provider, with the scale, stability, and innovation of a national enterprise."

Clients will benefit from expanded service delivery capabilities, a broader range of expertise, and greater business continuity support from coast to coast. The integration plan is designed to ensure a seamless transition with no disruption to existing services.

About ABM Integrated Solutions

ABM Integrated Solutions is a Canadian-owned and operated Managed Services Provider specializing in enterprise IT solutions, cloud migration, field services, point of sale, and cybersecurity. With a mission to simplify IT and empower business growth, the company partners with organizations across industries to manage risk, reduce cost, and increase efficiency.

About Plenum Group

Plenum Group has been serving Canadian businesses since 2006, offering managed IT services that keep small and mid-sized companies connected, secure, and productive. Known for responsive support and a hands-on approach, the company has built long-term partnerships through trust and technology.

Media Contact: George Colwell, COO, 647-280-3705, [email protected], https://abmis.ca