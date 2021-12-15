ABILITY MEMBERS GROUP ADDS THREE MORE NEW LOCATIONS

Ability Members Group, a leading Canadian network of home medical equipment providers, adds three new locations. Tweet this

"We are locally owned and operated and we offer products and services to improve the quality of life for people in our communities. Joining ABILITY allows us to leverage national scale, helping us do an even better job supporting our communities," said Rob Pearson, owner of LAKESIDE.

Ken Spicer, owner of BROCKVILLE said, "Exchanging best practices, business insights, and participating in new programs are important tools helping us provide the best possible products and programs. Our engagement with the team and members at ABILITY will be an important advantage to our growth as a new organization."

"We are glad to welcome Rob, Ken and their teams to ABILITY. Our strong growth over the past year, despite so many challenges with changing COVID restrictions and supply chain issues, is an exciting accomplishment," said Jamie Church, CEO of ABILITY. "The fact that we've been able to grow over 20% in 2021 and are closing in on 100 stores, reflects the value we bring to members, helping strengthen their sustainability and growth to optimize how they serve their communities."

Growing rapidly from its first 15 members in 2017, ABILITY is committed to helping members grow through collaboration, supporting operational excellence, improving profitability, and financial transparency.

About Ability Members Group

ABILITY is a national network of seasoned, independent home medical equipment providers launched in 2017. ABILITY leverages collective buying power, supporting members to successfully grow their respective businesses and provide excellence in client care. ABILITY operates across Canada including: Yukon, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland.

