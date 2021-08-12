Ability Members Group Adds Four New Locations to Network of Canadian Independent Home Medical Equipment Providers

One of Canada's fastest growing networks of home medical equipment providers adds four new locations through the addition of new members and the expansion of an existing member

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Ability Members Group is pleased to announce significant growth through the addition of four new locations, three from new members and one from the expansion of an existing member. These new locations bring Ability Members Group closer to its goal of 100 locations.

The three new members which recently joined Ability Members Group include: Universal Health Products serving the Windsor-Essex area in Ontario; Fisher's Home Health Care serving Red Deer and Central Alberta; and Regency Medical Supplies serving the Burnaby, British Columbia area.

The fourth new location is an expansion into Grand Bend, Ontario from Action Health Care which has operations in both St Mary's and Stratford, Ontario.

"The addition of these new locations further expands our services across Canada. Our national network provides important support across a wide range of products including mobility aids, rehabilitation equipment, bathroom equipment, and home accessibility," said Jamie Church, CEO, Ability Member Group. "We're excited about our growth, as this continues to help us build competitive scale that empowers our members to serve their clients."

"Our strong growth over the last 18 months demonstrates the value that independent home medical equipment providers realize by being part of our network," says Stan Murray, President, Ability Members Group. "In 2017, we started with 15 locations and a commitment to helping our members grow through operational excellence, improving profitability, collaboration, and financial transparency. With these recent additions, we continue to build our capacity to support our members."

About Ability Members Group

Launched in 2017, Ability Members Group is a national network of seasoned, independent home medical equipment providers. The Ability Members Group leverages their collective buying power and supports members to successfully grow their businesses and provide excellence in client care. The network operates locations across Canada including: Yukon, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland

To learn more, visit: abilitymembers.com

universalhealthproducts.ca

fishershomehealthcare.ca

regencymed.com

actionhealthcare.ca

