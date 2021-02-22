ABC Technologies Virtually Opens the Market
Feb 22, 2021, 11:51 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Todd Sheppelman, President and Chief Executive Officer, ABC Technologies Inc. ("ABC Technologies"" or the "Company") (TSX: ABCT), and his team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
ABC is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of custom, highly engineered, technical plastics and lightweighting innovations to the automotive industry, serving over 25 original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") customers globally through a strategically located footprint of 28 manufacturing facilities.
ABC offers first-to-market lightweighting solutions throughout the entire vehicle through six product groups as well as offering vertically integrated capabilities including in-house machining, tool and process equipment building and material compounding, allowing ABC to stay on the forefront of technical plastics and lightweighting product innovation. https://abctechnologies.com/
