ABC Technologies Virtually Opens the Market

ABC is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of custom, highly engineered, technical plastics and lightweighting innovations to the automotive industry, serving over 25 original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") customers globally through a strategically located footprint of 28 manufacturing facilities.

ABC offers first-to-market lightweighting solutions throughout the entire vehicle through six product groups as well as offering vertically integrated capabilities including in-house machining, tool and process equipment building and material compounding, allowing ABC to stay on the forefront of technical plastics and lightweighting product innovation. https://abctechnologies.com/

