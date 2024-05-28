ABC TECHNOLOGIES APPOINTS BROOKE SORENSEN AS VICE CHAIRPERSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. ("ABC Technologies", "ABC", "the Company") a leading manufacturer and supplier of custom, highly engineered, technical plastics and lightweighting innovations to the global automotive industry, today announced that Brooke Sorensen was named Vice Chairperson to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Sorensen has been a Board Member at ABC since 2022 and holds the position of Partner, Client and Product Solutions at Apollo Global Management, Inc. In 2023, Ms. Sorensen was recognized by Private Equity International (PEI) as one of ten "Women of Influence in Private Equity."

"Brooke has set us up for success with her outstanding global market insights and vision for the organization as we continue our growth trajectory for 2024 and beyond," remarked Terry Campbell, President & CEO, ABC Technologies. "I congratulate Brooke in her newest role as Vice Chairperson and continue to value her guidance as ABC takes on decisions to expand its business and customer portfolio."

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of custom, highly engineered, technical plastics, and light-weight innovations to the North American light vehicle industry. Serving more than 25 major original equipment manufacturer customers in 8 countries, the Company is strategically placed to offer vertically integrated product and process solutions through a skilled workforce of over 11,000 team members. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.abctechnologies.com.

